Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2022: Photos
Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022. The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.” The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced […]
Zoë Kravitz Talks Falling for Channing Tatum, and What She Learned From Her Divorce
Zoë Kravitz is all in when it comes to her relationship with Channing Tatum. The Batman star appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ and gets candid about her relationship with the actor. Kravitz, 30, and Tatum, 42, met on the set of her upcoming directorial...
'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant with Baby No. 2: 'Full Circle Moment' (Exclusive)
Baby on board! Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson is dancing for two. The celebrated dancer shared the news with fans during Monday's semifinals, following her incredible routine with partner Wayne Brady. The pair spoke with ET's Denny Directo after the episode, and reflected on Carson's exciting on-air revelation.
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Details From Her Baby Shower and Why She Walked in With Tarek's Daughter
Heather Rae El Moussa was showered with love during her Winter Wonderland baby shower. The Selling Sunset star was joined by her family, friends and co-stars as she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child. "Showered with love is an understatement 🤍 Yesterday...
Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella. For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this...
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker's Birthday With Sexy, Sweet Photo Tribute: 'You Changed My Life'
Travis Barker turned 47 on Monday and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, wanted the world to know it! The 43-year-old reality star shared a series of sexy photos of her and her new husband, along with a heartfelt message. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," Kourtney wrote...
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says
Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
Nicola Peltz Reacts to Husband Brooklyn Beckham Wanting 10 Kids (Exclusive)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is all in for a big family! In August, the actresses’ husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, dished to ET that he wants to have 10 children with his wife. Nicola doesn’t mind that number at all. "That is really sweet," she tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "We...
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
Jennifer Aniston is grieving the death of her father, John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. He was 89. In a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Monday, the 53-year-old Friends star remembers her dad by sharing photos of the two of them from when she was a baby to more recently.
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Broke Up
Gabby Windey is opening up about her split from Erich Schwer. On Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the former Bachelorette publicly spoke about her split from her fiancé for the first time. "I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we...
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
Gwen Stefani Has a Hilarious Idea for Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Retirement Gift (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani might know Blake Shelton better than anyone -- but even she struggles with gift ideas!. ET caught up with The Voice coach ahead of Monday's live shows, where she revealed her hilarious idea for what to get her hubby to celebrate his upcoming retirement from the NBC singing competition. The country star recently revealed that season 23 of the show would be his last after serving as a coach on every season since the show began.
Letitia Wright Tells Heartbreaking Story of Finding Out About Chadwick Boseman's Death Via Email
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast is remembering the franchise's late star, Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright, who plays Boseman's on-screen sister, Shuri, opened up over the weekend in an emotional Q&A following a SAG Awards screening of the new Marvel film. The 29-year-old actress shared the...
Margot Robbie Reveals the Fate of Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff Movie
Not exactly smooth sailing for this spinoff. Margot Robbie has weighed in on plans for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel series, and it looks like the project has been made to walk the plank. Robbie opened up for a profile interview with Vanity Fairrecently about the long-gestating project,...
Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Bilal Butts Heads With Shaeeda's Best Friend in Intense Confrontation
It's safe to say Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend don't mesh well. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda took a romantic trip to New York City, but things quickly soured after Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend, Eutris, clashed almost instantly upon meeting.
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Share What's Good About Playing Bad in Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph head to the dark side in Disenchanted -- and they couldn't have had a better time!. In the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Enchanted, Adams reprises her role as Giselle, a fairy-tale princess who comes to the real world and falls in love with a straight-laced, cynical divorce attorney.
