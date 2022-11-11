ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2022: Photos

Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022. The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.” The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVB

John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
KTVB

Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says

Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
KTVB

Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)

A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
KTVB

‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Broke Up

Gabby Windey is opening up about her split from Erich Schwer. On Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the former Bachelorette publicly spoke about her split from her fiancé for the first time. "I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we...
KTVB

Gwen Stefani Has a Hilarious Idea for Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Retirement Gift (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani might know Blake Shelton better than anyone -- but even she struggles with gift ideas!. ET caught up with The Voice coach ahead of Monday's live shows, where she revealed her hilarious idea for what to get her hubby to celebrate his upcoming retirement from the NBC singing competition. The country star recently revealed that season 23 of the show would be his last after serving as a coach on every season since the show began.
KTVB

Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy