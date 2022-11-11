President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to restart bilateral climate talks, the White House announced Monday. During a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday — the two leaders’ first in-person discussion since Biden took office — Biden and Xi agreed to kick-start talks on climate change and other issues after discussions were paused in August. China halted negotiations on climate, military coordination and other topics in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan (Climatewire, Aug. 8).

20 HOURS AGO