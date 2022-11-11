Read full article on original website
‘Global Shield’: A climate fix or a distraction?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The Global Shield might be one answer to helping peril-prone nations defend themselves against the rising dangers of climate change. The insurance program is meant to shore up the climate resilience of poorer nations through tailor-made policies against the risks of rising seas, storm damage and crop failure. It was introduced at the international climate conference Monday.
U.S. and China revive stalled climate discussions
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to restart bilateral climate talks, the White House announced Monday. During a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday — the two leaders’ first in-person discussion since Biden took office — Biden and Xi agreed to kick-start talks on climate change and other issues after discussions were paused in August. China halted negotiations on climate, military coordination and other topics in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan (Climatewire, Aug. 8).
Solaris Biotech and Wildtype Announce Agreement for Large-scale Bioreactors for Cultivated Seafood Production
PORTO MANTOVANO, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Donaldson brand Solaris Biotech, a leading innovator and manufacturer of bioreactors, fermenters and tangential flow filtration systems has entered an agreement with Wildtype, a San Francisco-based company focused on creating cultivated seafood. The two companies will engage in a collaborative development program to design a next generation family of bioreactor systems to help meet the growing demand for seafood. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006265/en/ Solaris Industrial Scale Bioreactor Systems. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wealthy nations ink $20B deal to move Indonesia off coal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — A group of wealthy countries secured a deal Tuesday with Indonesia that would shift the major emitter’s power generation from coal to clean energy. The $20 billion deal financed by governments and financial institutions would be one of the largest public investments ever made...
Meet the Biden official overseeing $7.5B for EVs
Gabe Klein is a key figure in the Biden administration’s plans to build out infrastructure for America’s future electric cars, buses and trucks. But his biggest accomplishment may involve bicycles. In September, Klein, who has run transportation departments in Washington and Chicago, was named executive director of the...
Inflation’s next victim: U.S. offshore wind projects
A rising tide of interest rates, supply chain bottlenecks and inflation is threatening the Biden administration’s ambitious offshore wind targets, creating a significant challenge for one of the president’s top climate priorities. Recent weeks have seen a series of developers raise concerns over rising costs. In New Jersey,...
Facing questions about climate aid, Democrats blame the GOP
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — A decision made by Democrats when they were writing America’s blockbuster climate bill last summer is surfacing in this desert city months later and causing U.S. officials to defend it. Democratic lawmakers and Biden administration officials often point to Republican opposition when pressed to...
