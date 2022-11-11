ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Mercury

Chester County Intermediate Unit official recognized by Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators

DOWNINGTOWN — Noreen O’Neill, director of Innovative Educational Services at the Chester County Intermediate Unit, was awarded the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, or PASA, Award of Achievement in Service to the Profession. This award honors commitment to excellence as demonstrated through notable service to education. Some examples...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Alvernia’s O’Pake Institute awards microfunding to minority-owned businesses

Five area small businesses have been awarded microgrant funding from the Financial Lending & Innovation Collaborative (FLIC), which is spearheaded by Alvernia University’s O’Pake Insitute. The funding was awarded to four minority-owned businesses — three of which are women-owned — and one student-run business following pitch presentations by...
READING, PA
WGMD Radio

Wilmington Man Sentenced for Drug & Weapons Offenses

A Wilmington man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and weapons charges. According to court documents, 38 year old Mandingo Joseph was arrested last December by DEA agents. A search of Joseph’s home turned up over 2400 fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, fentanyl, pill cutting agents, five digital scales and two guns – on with a fully loaded extended magazine. DEA agents also intercepted a package Joseph mailed through the US mail containing over 1900 fake oxy tablets.
WILMINGTON, DE

