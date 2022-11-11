Read full article on original website
Mercury
Chester County Intermediate Unit official recognized by Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators
DOWNINGTOWN — Noreen O’Neill, director of Innovative Educational Services at the Chester County Intermediate Unit, was awarded the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, or PASA, Award of Achievement in Service to the Profession. This award honors commitment to excellence as demonstrated through notable service to education. Some examples...
Mercury
Alvernia’s O’Pake Institute awards microfunding to minority-owned businesses
Five area small businesses have been awarded microgrant funding from the Financial Lending & Innovation Collaborative (FLIC), which is spearheaded by Alvernia University’s O’Pake Insitute. The funding was awarded to four minority-owned businesses — three of which are women-owned — and one student-run business following pitch presentations by...
Mercury
Body of New Jersey man, 19, found in recycling facility hours after he left Kutztown house party
The body of a 19-year-old New Jersey man last seen leaving an off-campus house party over the weekend near Kutztown University was found hours later amid the trash recyclables at an Exeter Township waste facility, investigators said Monday. Kellen J. Bischoff of Manahawkin, N.J., had been visiting his brother in...
Mercury
Ex-Stowe woman sent to prison for role in Pottstown home invasion robbery
NORRISTOWN — A former Stowe woman is headed to prison for her participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Annette Bowen, 58, formerly of Stowe but most recently...
WGMD Radio
Wilmington Man Sentenced for Drug & Weapons Offenses
A Wilmington man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and weapons charges. According to court documents, 38 year old Mandingo Joseph was arrested last December by DEA agents. A search of Joseph’s home turned up over 2400 fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, fentanyl, pill cutting agents, five digital scales and two guns – on with a fully loaded extended magazine. DEA agents also intercepted a package Joseph mailed through the US mail containing over 1900 fake oxy tablets.
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
