A Wilmington man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and weapons charges. According to court documents, 38 year old Mandingo Joseph was arrested last December by DEA agents. A search of Joseph’s home turned up over 2400 fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, fentanyl, pill cutting agents, five digital scales and two guns – on with a fully loaded extended magazine. DEA agents also intercepted a package Joseph mailed through the US mail containing over 1900 fake oxy tablets.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 7 DAYS AGO