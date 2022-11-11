Read full article on original website
Related
America Has Had It Worse
You could be forgiven for thinking that we live in uniquely horrible times. Four 21st-century horsemen haunt us—a baking planet, the next pandemic, technological singularity, and nuclear war. In the immediate present, Russia has declared war on the West, liberal democracy is weakening around the world, and the United States, at once stagnant and berserk, is suffering possibly irreversible decline, while Americans stare at the return to power of a would-be dictator. In rich countries the terrors are mostly anticipatory, and they coexist with unprecedented comforts. Waiting for the end of the world while ordering dinner on Seamless is its own kind of slow-motion Armageddon.
Opinion: Americans can honor our veterans by doing their democracy homework
Every year on Nov. 11, Americans gather at Veterans Day observations to honor and thank America’s veterans for their service to the country. It is certainly right and proper that they do so, but is that the extent of what our countrymen must do to show appreciation for those who put their lives at risk to serve the nation? As one of those veterans, I submit it is the very least of what they are obliged to do. Men and women who serve in the...
Washington Examiner
The return of American exceptionalism
America faces a two-front ideological battle: one at home, one abroad. Victory or defeat on either front will influence the outcome in the other such that any loss is calamitous. Across the battlefield abroad sits the Chinese Communist Party, waging information warfare dedicated to convincing the world that America is...
Their America Is Vanishing. Like Trump, They Insist They Were Cheated.
The Pearland Strikers cricket team, a sport that reflects the area’s shifting culture, in Katy, Texas, Sept. 4, 2022. (Annie Mulligan/The New York Times) When Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas voted last year to reject Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, many of his constituents back home in Fort Bend County were thrilled.
This Is When Trump’s Staffers Realized He Was Out of Control
Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf interviewed more than 100 people involved with the Trump White House for his new book, American Resistance: The Inside Story of How The Deep State Saved the Nation, and according to his sources, it took almost no time for Trump’s staffers to realize what kind of boss he was.“All of them said they realized this either during the transition or in the first few weeks of the administration, and they all found their way to work around it. Whether it was saying, ‘No, Mr. President, this is the law,’ or going to the Congress with...
NeverTrumper Rick Wilson on the midterms: "Democrats are about to pay a terrible price"
Next month's midterm elections may be the most important in American history. The outcome will determine whether America takes another decisive step toward fascism. These midterms are unprecedented, in the worst ways possible. They are the first national elections since Donald Trump and his followers attempted a coup on Jan....
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
Donald Trump may have had a bad week with US voters, but Republicans in Israel still love the former president
Insider met with Republicans Overseas in Israel to discuss Donald Trump's popularity in the country. In Petah Tikva, there's a rotary dedicated to the former president. It's called "Trump Square." In a Truth Social post last month, Trump wrote he could "easily" be the country's prime minister. In the US,...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Amou Haji and our humanity
Amou Haji has died. He was considered the dirtiest person in the world because he had not bathed in over 60 years. He lived in a hole in the ground most of his life. But as Haji grew older, the town’s people, mostly living in poverty themselves, built a cinder block shelter for him, and he lived part time in the little shelter and part time in the depression in the ground that was so familiar to him. Apparently, childhood trauma created this anomaly. The villagers did not consider him just a dirty person; they saw him as a human being, not a label given to him by the media.
Mike Lindell: MyPillow chief’s influence grows as devoted backer of Trump’s big lie
The wealthy Lindell has found a home among diehard Trumpists and has spent tens of millions to expose unproven electoral fraud
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: When you can’t vote Jimmy Carter out
“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” — H.L. Mencken.
America Has an Anti-MAGA Majority
Last week, President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Washington that sought to frame the midterm election as a battle over the fate of democracy—and, implicitly, as a referendum on Donald Trump and Trumpism as a movement. The speech didn’t attract much attention, and where it did, critics tended...
Idaho State Journal
Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work and your...
Jumping ship: Winsome Sears joins list of Republicans calling for end to Trump era
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said Thursday she "could not support" former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president again in 2024, joining other Republicans who began denouncing the idea en masse following the midterm elections. "I just couldn’t," Sears told Neil Cavuto on Fox Business. "We...
Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Talked Like He Had a ‘Direct Line’ to Donald Trump, Ex-Member Testifies
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes spoke as if he had a “direct line” to former President Donald Trump in an encrypted chat forum for Florida members of the extremist group, a cooperating witness testified on Monday. The exchange occurred on Christmas Day in a Signal chat titled “OKFL...
msn.com
Trump’s Future Isn’t Up to Fox News
Rupert Murdoch, Rich Lowry, Mike Pompeo, and company: Welcome to the resistance!. These conservative luminaries are among the many credentialed members of the right who have criticized former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Republican Party’s historically underwhelming performance in the midterm elections. They are right to do so: Voters rejected not only many of Trump’s handpicked candidates but also his attacks on democracy and claims about stolen elections. If there was a red wave in the offing, Trump acted as a seawall defending a blue coast.
Trump Is ‘Ready for War’ With 2024 Presidential Announcement
Despite a worse-than-expected Election Day, a Georgia runoff, nervous advisers, and even a hurricane, Donald Trump is currently full-steam ahead on announcing his candidacy for president next Tuesday. The announcement, slated for 9 p.m. EST at his Mar-a-Lago compound, will be full of MAGA pomp and circumstance, according to a...
msn.com
‘Trumpty Dumpty’: Former president ridiculed by his own favourite newspaper
Donald Trump has been ridiculed by his favourite newspaper, which portrayed him as “Trumpty Dumpty”. The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post, which backed Mr Trump for re-election in 2020, eviscerated him following the lacklustre performance by Republicans in the midterm elections. In a play on the nursery rhyme...
Comments / 0