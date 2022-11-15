ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

The husband and wife duo who accidentally caused the midterms’ biggest upset

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9vVo_0j7wW3q000
(Getty Images)

It was one of the biggest shocks of the 2022 midterms. When the so-called “red wave” receded and it became clear that Republicans wouldn’t sweep statehouses and seats in Congress, an unlikely political upset was playing out in western Colorado.

As election night unfolded, Rep Lauren Boebert, the Maga flamethrower who represents Colorado’s 3rd District, suddenly found herself in the fight of her political life.

Now a full week after Election Day, Ms Boebert’s race remains uncalled – an unthinkable outcome for the conservative firebrand who was expected to cruise to reelection.

If Ms Boebert ultimately goes down, Democrats may have a husband-and-wife political duo in Colorado to thank for flipping the seat blue.

Bri Buentello’s enthusiasm was apparent as she spoke to The Independent on Thursday about the razor-thin margin between Ms Boebert and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.

The former state legislator from Pueblo County, Colorado, described how labour unions and the work of local elected officials, including her husband, state Senator Nick Hinrichsen, contributed to the close race.

“That’s why Pueblo County stayed blue in what was expected to be a wave Republican year, and evern after big Republican money flooded into the district ostensibly trying to buy our votes,” she told The Independent.

“Results matter. We’re a blue-collar town, a hard-working town. And people can tell the difference between work horses and show horses really quick,” Nick Hinrichsen told The Independent. “There’s an expectation that you produce results pretty soon and I think that people, we’re dealing with a lot. We’re still dealing with the crisis with the war in Ukraine. Some of the supply chain problems and inflation that correlate with that. People want results more than anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8zTI_0j7wW3q000
Bri Buentello and Nick Hinrichsen (Bri Buentello)

Despite their differences, the couple were part of a coalition of Democratic leaders and activists who turned up the heat on the Republican congresswoman.

Still, the race has yet to be called. And since Election Day, Ms Boebert has taken a slight lead. As of Friday, Ms Boebert had a lead of 1,122 in the 3rd District. But if Ms Boebert ends up leaving Washington, Pueblo County will be a major factor; as of Friday, 53.2 per cent of the county voted for her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch.

Ms Boebert rose to prominence as the owner of Shooter’s Grill in Rifle, where waitresses carried handguns. In 2020, she beat Representative Scott Tipton in the Republican primary before securing the seat in the general election. Since then, she’s made a name for herself as a right-wing bomb-thrower who received national media attention, and conservative accolades.

Mr Hinrichsen said that Ms Boebert’s actions during the January 6 riot angered many people in her district, given the area’s large military veteran community. During the January 6 riot, Ms Boebert tweeted: “The speaker has been removed from the chambers.”

“We take our democratic republican form of governments as sacred,” he said. “I think after January 6, there was sort of a real, you know there was an energy behind organising locally and getting some change.”

Ms Boebert continued to court controversy when she made a joke about Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who is Muslim and wears a head covering, potentially blowing up the Capitol. Ms Boebert later apologised, but not after receiving swift condemnation from Ms Omar and many other Democrats.

Perhaps most notably, Ms Boebert also interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address when he was discussing health complications veterans suffered from burn pits and how his son Beau, who served in the military, might have died of cancer because of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoXLg_0j7wW3q000
Adam Frisch (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“If Boebert had run as a standard-issue Republican,” Laura Chapin, a Democratic strategist based in Colorado, told The Independent, “this wouldn’t have been close. She decided she wanted to be a celebrity. She wanted to be a celebrity rather than actually work with the district.”

Plans have been in motion to unseat Ms Boebert since she first won the election.

“People are, they’re naturally skeptical, and with good reason, of people who overpromise and under-deliver,” Mr Hinrichsen said. “And when you’re just talking to them through a TV screen or only going to events that your supporters can gain access to and you’re putting on an elaborate show, people become very skeptical, very quickly.”

Leaders in the district, specifically in Pueblo, benefited from not letting internecine fights get in the way of trying to defeat Ms Boebert. In the Democratic primary, Mr Frisch squared off against Sol Sandoval, a respected community activist.

“Adam immediately hired her as part of her campaign staff and Sol said, all right we have to be one team,” Mr Hinrichsen said. “Sol might as well be everybody in Colorado’s aunt. When she says Adam is looking out for you, you know to trust.”

But misperceptions meant that national Democrats stayed out of the race.

“Everybody stayed out because everybody thought it was as a gimme seat for Republicans,” Ms Chapin said. “In a seat where Republicans just kind of counted on themselves turning out and they didn’t, that was to Frisch’s advantage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FE0uk_0j7wW3q000
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., with her husband, Jayson Boebert, in black hat, talk with supporters during an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colo. (Christopher Tomlinson/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP)

Leaders on the ground in Pueblo County agreed that national Democrats had written off the race.

“No national anybody was touching that race. Everybody had counted Adam out early on and I understand why,” Tisha Mauro, who won her race for the state legislature, told The Independent. “They hadn’t met him or spoke with him.”

Ms Mauro said that Mr Frisch might have benefited from outside help from national groups.

“He was barely a blip on the screen and here we are three days after the elections are over and he’s holding tough,” she said. “I think whatever, win or lose, he’s a winner but I think for sure, with a little bit of help toward the end from the national, might make the difference.

But Mr Hinrichsen, the state senator and Ms Buentello’s husband, said if national aid comes, it should follow the lead of local leadership.

“I think help is always welcome. But one of the things we’ve learned in my campaign, and I think in the Frisch campaign is that national groups and national leaders need to follow local leaders. Not the other way around,” he said. “If Washington DC were to come in and say we’ve got a person and we’re going to do everything. But if the community rallies around our person and Washington gets behind the community. That’s a different story.”

Comments / 1012

Mudcat
5d ago

Do you think Lauren BOEBERT can spell Constitution as in the document she was sworn to defend? All I think she knows is the 2nd amendment.

Reply(215)
345
OG11
5d ago

If you want change you need to vote out incumbents. I’d like to know how long people are going to put up with this How bad does our way of life have to get before people wake up and realize this path isn’t working.

Reply(173)
164
nooooyah
5d ago

I am pretty neutral with politics- but this lady just seems to be completely incompetent. Makes sense that she just received her GED in 2020.

Reply(26)
173
Related
The Independent

Here’s how Lauren Boebert’s hometown feels about her expected landslide win slipping away

A new tenant was cleaning out the space that formerly housed Lauren Boebert’s restaurant on Wednesday – the infamous Shooters sign gone – as the congresswoman continued to trail her Democratic challenger nearly 20 hours after polls closed in Colorado.The shell of the gun-themed eatery on Rifle’s main street - after the landlord decided not to renew its lease over the summer - was a fitting parallel to the career of Shooters’ former owner. Boebert had been projected to easily beat Adam Frisch, the former Aspen City Council member running against her, but he maintained a lead throughout Wednesday, the...
RIFLE, CO
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement

Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president has told extensive and numerous lies throughout both his existence as a fixture in the New York City tabloids, a presidential contender and then as an occupier of the White House. He continued that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a more pallid and restrained delivery than his usual mode of communications at raucuous rallies. Here are five major lies that he peddled during his presidential...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Twenty-six years after JonBenét Ramsey’s murder, her hometown braces for a fresh wave of morbid tourism

The cars come every day, at least one or two, inching down the 700 block of 15th Street in Boulder. Some stop so the occupants can get out to take pictures in front of a gated, imposing mansion in the middle of the block, a house that could hold the secrets to one of the most infamous unsolved killings in America.It was here that six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered the day after Christmas in 1996, her father telling police he discovered the body in the family’s basement just hours after he and his wife reported their daughter missing.What followed...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’

Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.Town mayor...
MOSCOW, ID
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
The Independent

The Independent

921K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy