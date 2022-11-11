Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Related
Will we see snow this week as New York weather takes a turn for the cold?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chilly air is back with a vengeance this week, bringing in the lowest temperatures of the season and possible snow flurries, according to AccuWeather. There is a storm system that is moving up north through the southern Plains that is resulting in this week’s cold front. Since it is getting colder, the ground is going to get colder as well — but it is not all the way to freezing yet and therefore snow is unlikely to stick, according to Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.
WEATHER: Tri-State may see 1st snow Tuesday before 'January' cold engulfs NYC
Below-average temperatures have enveloped the Tri-State, which may see its first snow of the season on Tuesday night before even colder air moves in this weekend.
nymetroweather.com
Much colder air on the way to NYC next week
A large ridge in Alaska and the development of a cross-polar flow will deliver the coldest air of the season (so far) to NYC next week. For the last several weeks, NYC has been fortunate enough to enjoy a relatively warm weather pattern. Temperatures have averaged several degrees warmer than normal, leading to an unusual amount of pleasant weather days in both October and November. The fun ends this week.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
New York Thanksgiving forecast: Could it rain on Macy’s parade?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Although Staten Island will probably be in a chilly weather pattern all the way until the Thanksgiving holiday, there could be an increase in temperatures right after, according to a meteorologist. However, on the morning of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, there is a chance...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Chilly start to week for NYC; showers expected Tuesday night
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says it will be another wet morning with cool temps in the 50s. Temperatures will drop to the 30s tonight into Monday morning.
NBC New York
Mid-Week Snow? NYC Chill Kicks in Days After Tri-State Breaks Heat Records
Yeah, you read that right. Snow is here. Flakes were spotted in a handful of counties (Sullivan and Ulster) northwest of New York City Sunday, a day after many in the region broke daily heat records. That one was the surprise. More flakes arrive mid-week, but before we see that,...
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
NBC New York
How Much Snow Will We Get? Here's Your Early Winter Weather Outlook for NY Area
Trees are shedding, temperatures are trending down and the holiday season is heating up. Winter is right around the corner and it’s time to get ready for the tri-state area’s typical fickle winter weather. Whether you love the white stuff or loathe it, snow is always top-of-mind when...
Rain to continue through the evening; flooding possible
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rain will continue falling Friday well into the evening. There may be a few rounds where the rain gets heavy along with the threat of a strong to severe thunderstorm. A prolonged break may occur late Friday evening into the early Saturday morning hours. Toward daybreak, the final round of showers […]
Tropical Storm Nicole: Forecaster details latest on track, timing of impacts to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to unleash heavy rain and wind on the northern Bahamas Wednesday before strengthening to a hurricane and thrashing the east coast of Florida beginning later Wednesday night. The storm is then forecasted to turn up the East Coast and make...
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country
New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
Empty tractor-trailers banned on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Friday night due to high winds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — All empty tractor-trailers are banned from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Friday evening, the MTA announced. The borough is expected to be hit with inclement weather later tonight. The agency cited anticipated high winds late tonight as the reason behind the advisory. REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM NICOLE.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Carnival Opens Sales for New Venezia, Year-Round Cruising from NYC
Carnival Cruise Line today opened reservations for the inaugural season of its next new ship, the Carnival Venezia, which will begin sailing year-round from New York City starting June 15, 2023 and will showcase "Carnival Fun Italian Style," the company said. The ship will offer guests a wide range of...
NBC New York
5 Dead in Worst NYC Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Since 2015: What to Know
Five people died of Legionnaires' disease over the summer at a New York City nursing home that had been cited repeatedly for improper maintenance of cooling towers where Legionella bacteria can spread, The New York Times reported. The outbreak at Amsterdam Nursing Home, a 409-bed facility in upper Manhattan, was...
City and state agencies make necessary preparations for Tropical Depression Nicole
News 12's Noëlle Lilley reports from Hunts Point station on the preparations that are being made ahead of the bad weather that is expected to come with Tropical Depression Nicole.
Comments / 0