STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chilly air is back with a vengeance this week, bringing in the lowest temperatures of the season and possible snow flurries, according to AccuWeather. There is a storm system that is moving up north through the southern Plains that is resulting in this week’s cold front. Since it is getting colder, the ground is going to get colder as well — but it is not all the way to freezing yet and therefore snow is unlikely to stick, according to Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO