ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Will we see snow this week as New York weather takes a turn for the cold?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chilly air is back with a vengeance this week, bringing in the lowest temperatures of the season and possible snow flurries, according to AccuWeather. There is a storm system that is moving up north through the southern Plains that is resulting in this week’s cold front. Since it is getting colder, the ground is going to get colder as well — but it is not all the way to freezing yet and therefore snow is unlikely to stick, according to Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nymetroweather.com

Much colder air on the way to NYC next week

A large ridge in Alaska and the development of a cross-polar flow will deliver the coldest air of the season (so far) to NYC next week. For the last several weeks, NYC has been fortunate enough to enjoy a relatively warm weather pattern. Temperatures have averaged several degrees warmer than normal, leading to an unusual amount of pleasant weather days in both October and November. The fun ends this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities

Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rain to continue through the evening; flooding possible

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rain will continue falling Friday well into the evening. There may be a few rounds where the rain gets heavy along with the threat of a strong to severe thunderstorm. A prolonged break may occur late Friday evening into the early Saturday morning hours. Toward daybreak, the final round of showers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country

New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
cruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival Opens Sales for New Venezia, Year-Round Cruising from NYC

Carnival Cruise Line today opened reservations for the inaugural season of its next new ship, the Carnival Venezia, which will begin sailing year-round from New York City starting June 15, 2023 and will showcase "Carnival Fun Italian Style," the company said. The ship will offer guests a wide range of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy