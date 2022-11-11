Read full article on original website
Key matchup: Timmy Allen presents all-around challenge for Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther
Every Gonzaga opponent faces the unenviable task of trying to limit Drew Timme’s scoring opportunities. The same applies to Texas, which hopes its defense can keep Timme from lighting up the scoreboard at the new Moody Center. That’s the top priority for Texas, which was torched for 37 points...
Gonzaga gains ground, but stays at No. 2 in AP poll behind North Carolina
Gonzaga gained a little ground on top-ranked North Carolina, but remains No. 2 in the first regular-season poll of the college basketball season. The Zags (2-0) earned 14 first-place votes and trail the Tar Heels (2-0) by 46 points in the Associated Press rankings released Monday. North Carolina, which held...
“They’re going to be extra fired up:” Gonzaga's Drew Timme expecting defensive variety from Texas
Texas has been good to Drew Timme. Gonzaga’s senior forward enjoyed road trips to his home state in easy wins over Texas A&M in his freshman season and Virginia in Fort Worth as a sophomore. The diehard Dallas Cowboys fan scored 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench against the Aggies and poured in 29 points versus the Cavaliers.
Trevor Noah is coming to Spokane!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Comedian Trevor Noah is set to perform in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27, 2023. Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy Award-winning show “The Daily Show” and is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”
