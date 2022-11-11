ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga gains ground, but stays at No. 2 in AP poll behind North Carolina

Gonzaga gained a little ground on top-ranked North Carolina, but remains No. 2 in the first regular-season poll of the college basketball season. The Zags (2-0) earned 14 first-place votes and trail the Tar Heels (2-0) by 46 points in the Associated Press rankings released Monday. North Carolina, which held...
nbcrightnow.com

Trevor Noah is coming to Spokane!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Comedian Trevor Noah is set to perform in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27, 2023. Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy Award-winning show “The Daily Show” and is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”
