WBAY Green Bay
Victims speak at sentencing for convicted Waukesha Christmas Parade killer
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing and injuring people at the Waukesha Christmas Parade will learn his sentence this week. But first, Darrell Brooks will hear from the survivors and the families of the victims of his rampage with is red SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Earlier Today
Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Earlier Today
WBAY Green Bay
Devin Chandler described as a great kid, a brother, and a joy to coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WBAY) - One of the three football players killed in the University of Virginia shooting Sunday night played football at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to UVA. Devin Chandler came to Madison from the Charlotte area. One of his former coaches called him someone with great energy...
