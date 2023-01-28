UFC middleweight rankings: Division title will be up for grabs at UFC 287

Rank Fighter Record Last 3 Result s #1 Alex Pereira 7-1 W-W-W #2 Israel Adesanya 23-2 W-W-W #3 Robert Whittaker 25-6 W-L-W #4 Jared Cannonier 16-6 W-L-W- #5 Marvin Vettori 18-6-1 L-W-L #6 Derek Brunson 23-8 L-W-W #7 Sean Strickland 26-5 W-L-L #8 Paulo Costa 14-2 W-L-L #9 Andre Muniz 23-4 W-W-W #10 Roman Dolidze 12-1 W-W-W

The UFC middleweight rankings have been a place where many of the best MMA fighters over the last decade have resided. From Rich Franklin to Anderson Silva , and on to Israel Adesanya, the 185-pound division has been a place where many legendary competitors have plied their trade.

Here you will be able to find the most update to date look at the 10 best middleweights on the UFC roster, and who they will be facing next.

10. Roman Dolidze (12-1)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Roman Dolidze entered UFC Orlando as a short-notice replacement and sizable betting underdog to established top-10 star Jack Hermansson. However, he stunned the UFC fan base when he employed a technique rarely seen in the company and dismantled a talented fighter in little over a round.

“The Caucasian” has now won four straight, and six of seven in the Octagon. Four of his UFC victories have also been by knockout. The Georgian’s hot streak has now earned him a major matchup in March against former title challenger Marvin Vettori.

Next Fight: vs. Marvin Vettori on March 18 at UFC 286

9. Andre Muniz (23-4)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After winning a contract on an August 2019 episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, Andre Muniz has been on an absolute tear. Five straight wins — three by finish — land him a spot in the top 10 and a deserved opportunity against one of the division’s elites in his next scrap. The question is, which middleweight star will step up to the test?

Unfortunately, none did and Muniz will instead face another fighter trying to work their way up, Brendan Allen, in February.

Next fight: vs. Brendan Allen on Feb. 25

8. Paulo Costa (14-2)

Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Paulo Costa earned a victory in a must-win scenario in August. However, he did not look very good competing in the Salt Lake City elevation. It added to what has been a steep decline in performance over his last three fights. However, he is still one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC middleweight division and is a tough out for anyone.

Next Fight: TBD

7. Sean Strickland (26-5)

Wildman Sean Strickland was right on the cusp of a title opportunity heading into his fight with Alex Pereira in July. However, a bad performance in a first-round loss cost him a ton of momentum. That fall from contention continued with a very competitive defeat to Jared Cannonier in December.

Instead of regrouping and finding the right next fight, Strickland jumped into a short-notice catchweight fight at UFC Vegas 67 against fast-rising talent Nassourdine Imavov, looking to right the ship. Mission accomplished, as the 31-year-old scored a much-needed decision win over a respected foe. A scrap with a fighter in our UFC middleweight rankings next seems deserved for “Tarzan.”

Next Fight: TBD

6. Derek Brunson (23-8)

Derek Brunson has been a stalwart of the UFC middleweight rankings for the last few years. After a hot streak, “Blond Brunson” was derailed from a path to a title fight by Cannonier in February. In March he takes on the role of ultimate litmus test for surging South African grappler Dricus Du Plessis.

This will be a chance for Brunson to reassert himself as a title contender in 2023.

Next Fight: vs. Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 285 on March 4

5. Marvin Vettori (18-6-1)

Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Vettori is one of the most underappreciated fighters in the UFC middleweight rankings. He is a skilled grappler, a solid boxer, and as tough as any of his top 10 contemporaries. He constantly seems right on the cusp of title contention and is a tall task for any fighter at 185 pounds.

The Italian will be back in action in March when he becomes the litmus test for red-hot middleweight Roman Dolidze at UFC 286. The booking will be a high-risk, low-reward bout for the former title challenger.

Next Fight: vs. Roman Dolidze on March 18 at UFC 286

4. Jared Cannonier (16-6)

Jared Cannonier is not the flashiest fighter on the UFC middleweight rankings, but he is as well round as any competitor in the division. “The Killa Gorilla” had his shot to take down the weight class king in July and came up short. But he kept himself in contention with a big win over Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66.

While the victory over “Tarzan” was razor-thin and has been questioned by some, it was another victory over a top 10 fighter. And in the end, that is hugely important when trying to earn championship opportunities in the UFC.

Next Fight: TBD

3. Robert Whittaker (25-6)

Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Whittaker will go down as one of the greatest UFC middleweights ever. Unfortunately for him, he competes in an era with the man some see as the best 185-pounder ever in Adesanya. After falling short to the champ twice, “Bobby Knuckles” remains one of the best fighters of his generation that is stuck in the shadow of “The Last Stylebender.”

Next Fight: TBD

2. Israel Adesanya (23-1)

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Israel Adesanya is not only one of the best UFC middleweights ever, but when all is said and done, he will be viewed as one of the greatest fighters to ever compete in the Octagon in general. However, even legends have off nights and opponents that are their kryptonite. Alex Pereira has become that after scoring the third straight fight sports win over the champ at UFC 281, and in come-from-behind fashion.

This loss will sting for years because it was the second straight fight between the two where “The Last Stylebender” looked to be headed to a unanimous decision win before some last-minute heroics ended his night early.

“The Last Stylebender” will get a third chance to exercise the demons and finish the job in April when he once again faces Pereira in New York. This time the pair will headline UFC 287 inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Israel Adesanya Next Fight: vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 287 on Apr. 8

1. Alex Pereira (6-1)

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Due to Adesanya’s greatness, past heat, and a recent hot streak, Alex Pereira vaulted into a title opportunity at UFC 281 that he probably didn’t deserve. But with that fast-track chance, the Brazilian made the most of it with a shocking come-from-behind win over one of the best fighters of his generation. Pereira is now 3-0 versus Adesanya in combat sports.

The Brazilian will get a chance to move to 4-0 against the pound-for-pound superstar in a headlining MMA rematch again in New York. This time at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for UFC 287 in April.

Next Fight: vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 on Apr. 8

