Spokane, WA

Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students'...
BOISE, ID
A look into the lives lost after 4 students killed near University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho - While the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend is ongoing, more is being learned about the victims after the school and Moscow police released their identities Monday morning. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found dead...
MOSCOW, ID
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane

A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
SPOKANE, WA
Suspect arrested for downtown Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) says an arrest has been made for a shooting on Nov. 9 in downtown Spokane. After receiving reports of a shooting near Pine and Short just after 7 a.m., police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported for treatment with serious injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane County deputies fatally shoot man after standoff

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies have shot and killed a man after a 12-hour standoff at a home in the Greenacres area. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the man was fatally shot after he started a fire at the home Tuesday and then walked outside, KREM reported.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

