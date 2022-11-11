Read full article on original website
Key matchup: Timmy Allen presents all-around challenge for Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther
Every Gonzaga opponent faces the unenviable task of trying to limit Drew Timme’s scoring opportunities. The same applies to Texas, which hopes its defense can keep Timme from lighting up the scoreboard at the new Moody Center. That’s the top priority for Texas, which was torched for 37 points...
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
Friday Night (High)lights: First round of state football provides glimpses of success, future promise
We’re not going to lie – it was a long weekend. There was a lot going on in high school sports, with state and district playoffs going on in football, soccer and volleyball spread out across the state. We covered Mt. Spokane’s State 3A football game from the...
Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students'...
A look into the lives lost after 4 students killed near University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho - While the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend is ongoing, more is being learned about the victims after the school and Moscow police released their identities Monday morning. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found dead...
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
Suspect arrested for downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) says an arrest has been made for a shooting on Nov. 9 in downtown Spokane. After receiving reports of a shooting near Pine and Short just after 7 a.m., police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported for treatment with serious injuries.
Spokane County deputies fatally shoot man after standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies have shot and killed a man after a 12-hour standoff at a home in the Greenacres area. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the man was fatally shot after he started a fire at the home Tuesday and then walked outside, KREM reported.
Suspect shot and killed by Spokane County sheriff's deputies after standoff in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed the armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his Greenacres home died Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. According to SCSO, the man seemed to be having a mental health crisis. Multiple shots...
