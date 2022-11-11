SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari will begin cashless operations next year, the theme park announced Friday. All locations within the park will accept regular credits cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, HoliCash, and ReadyCARD. ReadyCARD is the park’s payment method that will be available through their cash-to-card kiosks.

SANTA CLAUS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO