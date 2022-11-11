Read full article on original website
Zoë Kravitz Talks Falling for Channing Tatum, and What She Learned From Her Divorce
Zoë Kravitz is all in when it comes to her relationship with Channing Tatum. The Batman star appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ and gets candid about her relationship with the actor. Kravitz, 30, and Tatum, 42, met on the set of her upcoming directorial...
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Details From Her Baby Shower and Why She Walked in With Tarek's Daughter
Heather Rae El Moussa was showered with love during her Winter Wonderland baby shower. The Selling Sunset star was joined by her family, friends and co-stars as she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child. "Showered with love is an understatement 🤍 Yesterday...
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker's Birthday With Sexy, Sweet Photo Tribute: 'You Changed My Life'
Travis Barker turned 47 on Monday and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, wanted the world to know it! The 43-year-old reality star shared a series of sexy photos of her and her new husband, along with a heartfelt message. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," Kourtney wrote...
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says
Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Gives Salma Hayek a Sexy Strip Dance
Valentine's Day is about to get a little steamy! The first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance has dropped and the third installment of the popular franchise doesn't disappoint. Star Channing Tatum reprises his role as "Magic" Mike Lane, who meets and subsequently shows off his special skillset to a...
Jana Kramer Talks Brief Romance With Chris Evans and 'Embarrassing' Last Date: 'I'm Actually Still Mortified'
Jana Kramer has some history with Captain America. The 38-year-old singer and actress reveals her brief romance with Chris Evans in the wake of the 41-year-old Avengers star being namedPeople magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. In a recent episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, Kramer opens up to...
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
Nicola Peltz Reacts to Husband Brooklyn Beckham Wanting 10 Kids (Exclusive)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is all in for a big family! In August, the actresses’ husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, dished to ET that he wants to have 10 children with his wife. Nicola doesn’t mind that number at all. "That is really sweet," she tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "We...
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
'1923' Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Hunt Down Their Enemies in 'Yellowstone' Prequel
The first teaser for Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is here! Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are ready to defend their land. In the 30-second promo, which debuted during the Yellowstone season 5 premiere Sunday, viewers get a first look at Ford and Mirren in action as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. As the voiceover warns, life has not been easy for this generation of the Dutton clan.
‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Broke Up
Gabby Windey is opening up about her split from Erich Schwer. On Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the former Bachelorette publicly spoke about her split from her fiancé for the first time. "I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we...
Gwen Stefani Has a Hilarious Idea for Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Retirement Gift (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani might know Blake Shelton better than anyone -- but even she struggles with gift ideas!. ET caught up with The Voice coach ahead of Monday's live shows, where she revealed her hilarious idea for what to get her hubby to celebrate his upcoming retirement from the NBC singing competition. The country star recently revealed that season 23 of the show would be his last after serving as a coach on every season since the show began.
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Bilal Butts Heads With Shaeeda's Best Friend in Intense Confrontation
It's safe to say Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend don't mesh well. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda took a romantic trip to New York City, but things quickly soured after Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend, Eutris, clashed almost instantly upon meeting.
'The Crown' Consultant Andrew Morton Reveals If King Charles Can Actually Breakdance (Exclusive)
King Charles can indeed bust a move! Season 5 of The Crown depicted a then-Prince Charles breakdancing in the episode, "The Way Ahead," prompting many to wonder if the royal's dance moves were fact or fiction. In the episode, Dominic West -- who plays the role of Prince Charles --...
Margot Robbie Reveals the Fate of Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff Movie
Not exactly smooth sailing for this spinoff. Margot Robbie has weighed in on plans for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel series, and it looks like the project has been made to walk the plank. Robbie opened up for a profile interview with Vanity Fairrecently about the long-gestating project,...
'Little People, Big World': Tori and Zach Talk Parenting Struggles With Three Kids (Exclusive)
Zach and Tori Roloff are feeling the strain of having three kids. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Tuesday's episode of TLC's Little People, Big World, the young parents keep it real about raising three kids on their own. "There's times, yeah, we feel outnumbered. Jackson has his needs,...
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Share What's Good About Playing Bad in Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph head to the dark side in Disenchanted -- and they couldn't have had a better time!. In the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Enchanted, Adams reprises her role as Giselle, a fairy-tale princess who comes to the real world and falls in love with a straight-laced, cynical divorce attorney.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Johnny Reveals a Family Secret
Bachelor in Paradise's wild ride isn't slowing down anytime soon. On Monday's episode of the dating series a family secret came out and several hearts were broken, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The episode picked up right where last week's installment left off, with...
