John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says

Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)

A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
'1923' Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Hunt Down Their Enemies in 'Yellowstone' Prequel

The first teaser for Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is here! Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are ready to defend their land. In the 30-second promo, which debuted during the Yellowstone season 5 premiere Sunday, viewers get a first look at Ford and Mirren in action as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. As the voiceover warns, life has not been easy for this generation of the Dutton clan.
‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Broke Up

Gabby Windey is opening up about her split from Erich Schwer. On Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the former Bachelorette publicly spoke about her split from her fiancé for the first time. "I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we...
Gwen Stefani Has a Hilarious Idea for Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Retirement Gift (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani might know Blake Shelton better than anyone -- but even she struggles with gift ideas!. ET caught up with The Voice coach ahead of Monday's live shows, where she revealed her hilarious idea for what to get her hubby to celebrate his upcoming retirement from the NBC singing competition. The country star recently revealed that season 23 of the show would be his last after serving as a coach on every season since the show began.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Johnny Reveals a Family Secret

Bachelor in Paradise's wild ride isn't slowing down anytime soon. On Monday's episode of the dating series a family secret came out and several hearts were broken, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The episode picked up right where last week's installment left off, with...

