Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
WMUR.com
Litchfield Christmas tree farm revokes cut-your-own policy
LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Christmas tree farms across New Hampshire prepare for a busy holiday season. Farms dealt with a Christmas tree shortage in 2021, but Noel Tree Farm owners Catherine and Paul Lemire said there will be plenty this winter. "You won't have to worry about us running out...
seacoastkidscalendar.com
The Jolliest Seacoast Holiday Parades! And when to catch them rolling on by in 2022!
The seacoast communities are all ready to celebrate the winter holidays! Several towns are kicking off the season with a Santa parade and other wonderful festive activities for families and children of all ages. Check out what’s going on in your local area!. New Hampshire. Sunday, November, 27, 2022;...
thepulseofnh.com
Ground Beef Sold At Hannaford Store In Keene This Weekend Recalled
Ground beef that was sold at a Hannaford store in Keene over the weekend has been recalled. The supermarket chain says there are concerns that its brand of 80-percent and 85-percent beef might be contaminated with a foreign material. The affected products were only available at the West Street location between three p-m and 11 p-m on Saturday and have a sell-by date of November 15th. Customers who purchased these items can return them for a full refund.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
manchesterinklink.com
Street life, storage bins and one landlady’s resolve to pilot privately-funded ‘pod community’
MANCHESTER, NH – It was three years ago this week that a sprawling homeless encampment of tents was swept from the Hillsborough County Courthouse lawn. Three years later and little has changed. In some ways, things are even more complicated. New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing...
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
BC Heights
A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong
This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farm on track to sell same amount of turkeys as last year despite price increases
HAMPTON, N.H. — There are 11 days until Thanksgiving and this year's main dish will be more expensive. According to the Farm Bureau Association, the average price for a 16-pound turkey is just under $24, which is up 24% from last year. Steve Hurd, who runs Hurd Farms in...
WCVB
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
WMUR.com
Keene Hannaford recalls certain ground beef sold Saturday
KEENE, N.H. — Certain store-brand ground beef sold from a Keene Hannaford is being recalled because it may contain foreign material. The grocery store is recalling Hannaford brand 80% and 85% ground beef bought on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. with a sell-by date of Nov. 15. The recall only applies to the Hannaford at 481 West Street in Keene.
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
Flip of a Seat in Almost Equally Divided House: Recount Day 1
CONCORD – Recounts began for an almost equally divided legislature in New Hampshire on Monday and in one case, an election flipped from a Republican to a Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6 based on a single vote. That takes the New Hampshire House divided at 202-198 in favor...
WCVB
No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
whdh.com
2 vans smashed after falling off car carrier in Westford
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were cleaning up after two vans fell off a car carrier near Route 495 in Westford. Video showed crews working to remove two vans with crumpled front ends near an underpass on Boston Road. The road was temporarily closed while they were removed and an...
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for New Hampshire Towns Have You Heard of?
I grew up in good 'ole Leominster, Massachusetts. There weren't any particularly clever nicknames for my town. The best we could come up with was Lemon-town or L-town for short. We had a little more fun with the surrounding towns:. Fitchburg = Bitchburg. Worcester = The Dirty Woo. Lunenburg= Looney-burg.
