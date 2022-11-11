ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candia, NH

WMUR.com

Litchfield Christmas tree farm revokes cut-your-own policy

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Christmas tree farms across New Hampshire prepare for a busy holiday season. Farms dealt with a Christmas tree shortage in 2021, but Noel Tree Farm owners Catherine and Paul Lemire said there will be plenty this winter. "You won't have to worry about us running out...
LITCHFIELD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Ground Beef Sold At Hannaford Store In Keene This Weekend Recalled

Ground beef that was sold at a Hannaford store in Keene over the weekend has been recalled. The supermarket chain says there are concerns that its brand of 80-percent and 85-percent beef might be contaminated with a foreign material. The affected products were only available at the West Street location between three p-m and 11 p-m on Saturday and have a sell-by date of November 15th. Customers who purchased these items can return them for a full refund.
KEENE, NH
NECN

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
AVON, MA
BC Heights

A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong

This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
WMUR.com

WCVB

No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
whdh.com

2 vans smashed after falling off car carrier in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were cleaning up after two vans fell off a car carrier near Route 495 in Westford. Video showed crews working to remove two vans with crumpled front ends near an underpass on Boston Road. The road was temporarily closed while they were removed and an...
WESTFORD, MA

