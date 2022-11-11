Read full article on original website
Penn
Football: Crimson Hawks silence Shepherd in winning PSAC title
On a rainy, windy Saturday at George P. Miller Stadium, the IUP football team defeated Shepherd 24-21, taking home the Hawks 19th PSAC championship in school history and their first since 2017. “It was great to get the win today,” said quarterback Mak Sexton (graduate student) “It's great to see...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now
Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommits from Pitt Football
The Pitt Panthers lost their top-rated commit in the 2023 class.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
Frigid temperatures, possible snow to hit Pittsburgh this week
Winter appears to be arriving a bit early in the Pittsburgh area. According to the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, this week’s high temperatures will be hovering around 43 degrees, which the service says is 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports that the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
Penn
Mind of a Professor: Dr. Steven Jackson
Dr. Steven Jackson, who is a now a professor in IUP’s Political Science Department, has worked at IUP for 28 years. Almost every political science student has had a class with Dr. Jackson at some point. He teaches World Politics, Western Political Systems, Non-Western Political Systems, Crisis Management and Political Systems of Asia.
1 injured in Uniontown shooting
A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly temperatures, rain, and snow all possible throughout the week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've turned the corner from unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s in November to below-normal highs all this coming week almost 10-12 degrees colder than normal (the normal high is 51 degrees).Aware: Flurries tonight & cold. Unsettled and cold all week!Alert: None.Low pressure crossing the Great Lakes tonight will keep lake effect snow showers and flurries around until just after midnight with a minor dusting possible north of I-80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurels. Preston and Tucker Counties in West Virginia did report just around 1" of snow Saturday and temperatures will stay cold enough...
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
Penn
Haven Project, UBORA host 'Redefining Masculinity' event
The Haven Project, UBORA – Men of IUP and University College hosted an event titled “Redefining Masculinity last Wednesday. The crowded event in the Ohio Room of the Hadley Union Building offered a free book to the first 50 students, free food and a chance to reflect on one’s own perceptions of masculinity.
Innocent bystander grazed by bullet in downtown Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — A woman, who police say was an innocent bystander, was grazed by a bullet in downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon. This shooting comes just days ahead of the city’s busy Light Up Night tradition. The city is anticipating thousands of people flooding the streets of downtown Pittsburgh to take part in the holiday festivities.
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
First taste of winter expected Tuesday
Keep the winter gear, snow brushes and umbrellas nearby this week, cold temperatures, rain and snow are all possible in our area. This comes after above average temperatures the past few weeks.
UPDATE: Parkway North crash cleared; Lanes open on I-279
UPDATE: The overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on the Parkway North has been cleared. All lanes are now open. There are intermittent closures on the Parkway North and Mt. Nebo road as crews work to clear the scene. Expect heavy delays. ______________. ORIGINAL STORY. One lane of Interstate 279 is blocked...
Kevin James coming to Pittsburgh
Comedian and actor Kevin James brings his Irregardless Tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Feb. 28. James, who began his career as a stand-up, was the star of King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons. He is currently developing a comedy show for Netflix. Tickets go on sale...
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home
WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
4 charged in catalytic converter thefts from Westmoreland dealerships
A New Florence man is in the Westmoreland County Prison and three other people have been charged in thefts of catalytic converters from area vehicle dealerships. State police said the charges stem from an investigation into catalytic converter thefts from unoccupied vehicles in Indiana and Westmoreland counties — at least 13 of them occurring in Westmoreland County.
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
Westmoreland commissioner about to get new job title: Mom
Gina Cerilli Thrasher is getting a new job: mother. She will become the first Westmoreland County commissioner to give birth while in office later this month when she and husband, Ernie Thrasher, welcome their first child, a boy. She knows the demands of motherhood will be a challenge, on top...
