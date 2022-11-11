ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Penn

Football: Crimson Hawks silence Shepherd in winning PSAC title

On a rainy, windy Saturday at George P. Miller Stadium, the IUP football team defeated Shepherd 24-21, taking home the Hawks 19th PSAC championship in school history and their first since 2017. “It was great to get the win today,” said quarterback Mak Sexton (graduate student) “It's great to see...
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now

Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
BELLE VERNON, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penn

Mind of a Professor: Dr. Steven Jackson

Dr. Steven Jackson, who is a now a professor in IUP’s Political Science Department, has worked at IUP for 28 years. Almost every political science student has had a class with Dr. Jackson at some point. He teaches World Politics, Western Political Systems, Non-Western Political Systems, Crisis Management and Political Systems of Asia.
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in Uniontown shooting

A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly temperatures, rain, and snow all possible throughout the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've turned the corner from unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s in November to below-normal highs all this coming week almost 10-12 degrees colder than normal (the normal high is 51 degrees).Aware: Flurries tonight & cold. Unsettled and cold all week!Alert: None.Low pressure crossing the Great Lakes tonight will keep lake effect snow showers and flurries around until just after midnight with a minor dusting possible north of I-80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurels. Preston and Tucker Counties in West Virginia did report just around 1" of snow Saturday and temperatures will stay cold enough...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Government Technology

Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet

(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penn

Haven Project, UBORA host 'Redefining Masculinity' event

The Haven Project, UBORA – Men of IUP and University College hosted an event titled “Redefining Masculinity last Wednesday. The crowded event in the Ohio Room of the Hadley Union Building offered a free book to the first 50 students, free food and a chance to reflect on one’s own perceptions of masculinity.
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
MILLVALE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPDATE: Parkway North crash cleared; Lanes open on I-279

UPDATE: The overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on the Parkway North has been cleared. All lanes are now open. There are intermittent closures on the Parkway North and Mt. Nebo road as crews work to clear the scene. Expect heavy delays. ______________. ORIGINAL STORY. One lane of Interstate 279 is blocked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kevin James coming to Pittsburgh

Comedian and actor Kevin James brings his Irregardless Tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Feb. 28. James, who began his career as a stand-up, was the star of King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons. He is currently developing a comedy show for Netflix. Tickets go on sale...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home

WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

