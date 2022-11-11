PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've turned the corner from unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s in November to below-normal highs all this coming week almost 10-12 degrees colder than normal (the normal high is 51 degrees).Aware: Flurries tonight & cold. Unsettled and cold all week!Alert: None.Low pressure crossing the Great Lakes tonight will keep lake effect snow showers and flurries around until just after midnight with a minor dusting possible north of I-80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurels. Preston and Tucker Counties in West Virginia did report just around 1" of snow Saturday and temperatures will stay cold enough...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO