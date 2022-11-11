ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

breezejmu.org

Cignetti, Sun Belt coaches react to U.Va. tragedy

The weekly Sun Belt Coaches Conference had a quiet aura to it Monday. It wasn’t the exciting, analytical press conference it’s been throughout the season. Instead, heartaches came across the coaches’ faces, as they all addressed the news out of Charlottesville, Virginia, this morning. Three Cavalier football...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU men’s basketball moves to 3-0, cruises past Buffalo

In its first road trip of the season, JMU men’s basketball blitzed Buffalo in a 97-62 win. While the Dukes didn’t shoot the ball at a high clip, a stifling defense that forced 30 turnovers led the way in the blowout victory. JMU initially jumped out to a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Energy and enthusiasm shines through for Dukes early in season

From dancing to clapping and even barking on the Dukes’ sideline during their game Nov. 7 against Maine, JMU women’s basketball brought all of its energy to help motivate the team during its home opener despite the loss. The Dukes didn’t receive the result they wanted as a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Volleyball finishes time in Godwin Hall with a sweep of South Alabama, 3-0

As soon as junior outside hitter Miёtte Veldman’s final kill hit the hardwood, streamers rained down from the bleachers in Sinclair Gymnasium. Veldman’s 16th kill of the match was the final point scored in Godwin Hall’s 50 years as the home for JMU volleyball. In its final campaign in the historic building, JMU sent off the gym with an 11-0 home season record, concluded with a three-set sweep of South Alabama on Saturday.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU women’s basketball picks up strong win over Queens, 89-48

Junior forward Kseniia Kozlova, standing at 6-foot-4, made it look easy. She batted away the ball as it headed toward JMU’s rim, tapping the ball from going out of bounds. Junior forward Claire Neff did the same thing on a similar-looking play a few minutes later. The defensive effort...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU cross country places 19th in NCAA Southeast Regionals

JMU cross country finished 19th of 32 teams in the NCAA Southeast Regionals on Friday, earning 577 points in the women’s 6K. The Dukes now have three consecutive top-20 finishes in the regional meet. At the 1K split, the Dukes were in 25th place and saw freshman Gabriella Garcia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

How a freshman from Finland made an impact on JMU men's soccer

Being a student-athlete abroad isn’t always easy, but Kevin Larsson, who came to JMU from Finland, made it look that way in his first year for the Dukes. Before coming to Harrisonburg, Larsson started playing soccer at 8 years old. The 5-foot-9 freshman midfielder spent his life in Helsinki, Uusimaa, Finland, where he played for the Finland National Team.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

This week’s big 3 at city council

Council approves application for federal SMART grant. The Harrisonburg Department of Public Works requested that the city submit a proposal to the U.S. Department of Transportation for its Strengthening Mobility & Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant program. The council voted to adopt the resolution and apply for the grant. City Manager...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Review | 'The House on Linardi Street' finds strength in familiarity

Turning back to the table accompanied by his siblings, Benny, played by Mitch Glaes, danced his fingertips across the prop and released an emphatic performance of “Piano Man” by Billy Joel. Despite the tense atmosphere, the rest of the young adult characters began to fall into song and dance alongside their brother.
HARRISONBURG, VA

