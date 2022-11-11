As soon as junior outside hitter Miёtte Veldman’s final kill hit the hardwood, streamers rained down from the bleachers in Sinclair Gymnasium. Veldman’s 16th kill of the match was the final point scored in Godwin Hall’s 50 years as the home for JMU volleyball. In its final campaign in the historic building, JMU sent off the gym with an 11-0 home season record, concluded with a three-set sweep of South Alabama on Saturday.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO