Construction begins on final major segment of PATH400 through Buckhead

Construction is underway on the final major stretch of PATH400, a multi-use path that “runs along the spine of GA 400” in North Atlanta that provides pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to Buckhead neighborhoods and commercial districts. Mayor Andre Dickens was on hand for the Nov. 11 groundbreaking of the $12.8 million project to build the […] The post Construction begins on final major segment of PATH400 through Buckhead appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
Georgia's Technology Corridor is Unveiled

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - November 14, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Grant Park Needs You!

Have you ever wondered why Grant Park is so inviting or why we have so many beautiful historic homes? It’s because of our neighborhood’s design regulations!. What are design regulations? If you own a property in Grant Park and want to make a change like installing a new fence or adding a second story, they’re the road map for how to go about it. It’s like a support system to guide you through the process, ensuring your property value and the neighborhood’s character remain intact.
Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points

It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
