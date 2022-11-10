Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Construction begins on final major segment of PATH400 through Buckhead
Construction is underway on the final major stretch of PATH400, a multi-use path that “runs along the spine of GA 400” in North Atlanta that provides pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to Buckhead neighborhoods and commercial districts. Mayor Andre Dickens was on hand for the Nov. 11 groundbreaking of the $12.8 million project to build the […] The post Construction begins on final major segment of PATH400 through Buckhead appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
kentuckytoday.com
Georgia's Technology Corridor is Unveiled
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - November 14, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility
COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor. The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently...
Atlanta restaurateurs looking for ways to appease customers as seasons change
ATLANTA — We caught people across metro Atlanta today braving the major dip in temperatures but that doesn’t mean people want to spend all their times indoors. This is about restaurateurs’ bottom lines. They want to keep their patio areas open during this cold snap so they can continue to serve customers.
Business owners, merchants association to meet after shooting at Chick-fil-a in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A community may finally get the help it asked for after another person was shot and killed at a Chick-fil-A restaurant. The shooting happened over the weekend at the restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston has been reporting on...
Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election
Many school buildings also serve as polling sites, and districts are concerned about safety.
Gridlock Guy: Turning left often doesn’t turn out right
You’re running a bit late and you need to turn left. You’ve waited patiently as the oncoming traffic from a recently gre...
APD: Man shot while driving south on I-75/85 early Sunday morning
ATLANTA — A man who was shot while driving on Interstate 75/85 is expected to be ok, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Grady Hospital after the victim...
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
theporchpress.com
Grant Park Needs You!
Have you ever wondered why Grant Park is so inviting or why we have so many beautiful historic homes? It’s because of our neighborhood’s design regulations!. What are design regulations? If you own a property in Grant Park and want to make a change like installing a new fence or adding a second story, they’re the road map for how to go about it. It’s like a support system to guide you through the process, ensuring your property value and the neighborhood’s character remain intact.
Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points
It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Longhorn Steakhouse catches fire in Buckhead, restaurant evacuated, fire officials say
ATLANTA — A fire has broken out at a Longhorn Steakhouse off Piedmont Road in Buckhead, Atlanta Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to the chain restaurant around 8:09 p.m. Sunday night after there were reports of "large amounts of smoke" coming from the building, authorities said. After arriving, firefighters...
WXIA 11 Alive
What to expect when lows in the 30s, wind chills in the 20s arrive in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — We have been in a stretch of above-average temperatures for November so far, but that will all change for this weekend. We will start off with mild conditions on Saturday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s for the early afternoon, but as we move into the latter part of the afternoon our temperatures will drop into the 50s.
Part of highway late WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore drove to work renamed in her honor
ATLANTA — A section of a busy stretch of Atlanta road has been renamed in tribute to Channel 2′s beloved Jovita Moore. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Moore died in October 2021 of an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore had been on...
MARTA driver celebrates his 50th year of service | What the station gifted him for his service
ATLANTA — MARTA honored bus driver and Adamsville native Coy Dumas, Jr. for his 50 years of service. He first joined the force in 1972 as a bus driver when the station was still called Atlantic Transit. MARTA estimates Dumas has carried 2.8 million passengers since he began operating...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
fox5atlanta.com
Sandy Springs burglar returns to scene to give some stuff back
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department wants to figure out who was behind a break-in at a Sandy Springs home. The crook took thousands of dollars of jewelry and handbags, but this break-in took a bizarre turn a few days after the crime. The victim told FOX...
