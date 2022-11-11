Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
advocatemag.com
Stevens Park Village neighborhood hosts Sprouts discussion meeting
CHRISTINA HUGHES BABB is editor at large at Advocate Magazines. Email her at chughes@advocatemag.com or follow twitter.com/chughesbabb.
advocatemag.com
Local market expands to second location in Lower Greenville
The Underground Market, founded by two native East Dallasites, has expanded to a second location in Lowest Greenville. The original location is at Oram and Greenville and features about 30 local vendors. A second spot has recently been added on Bell Avenue behind The Libertine Bar. Try each of these...
advocatemag.com
Community gathers to celebrate 100 years of Willis Winters Park
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misidentified the historic pavilion at Willis Winters Park, which was built in 1924. Friends of Willis Winters Park hosted city officials and local groups to celebrate the centennial of the East Dallas park. Community members gathered Saturday to cut the ribbon...
advocatemag.com
LDU Coffee open now at Preston-Royal
LDU Coffee is open now in Preston Hollow. The local coffee chain was founded on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2017. It has since expanded to Garland Road near White Rock Lake and a spot on Preston Road in the Park Cities area. Co-owner Adam Lowes also confirmed...
advocatemag.com
Oak Cliff ZIP code reports highest 10-year price growth in Dallas
A new report states that homes in the ZIP code 75208 have experienced the highest 10-year price increases of any homes in Dallas. The ZIP code includes Kessler Park, Bishop Arts and Winnetka Heights. According to data from Zillow, in 2012, homes in the area were valued at a median $121,658. This year, the median price was over $450,000.
advocatemag.com
Trustee Micciche: National Bullying Prevention Month
Happy fall, District 2! The leaves are crisp, and the air is cool. The holiday season is in full swing! Lakewood Elementary and Geneva Heights came together to host a Fall Festival that included carnival rides, games, and a silent auction. It is such a blessing to be able to be together again. The Exchange Club of East Dallas held its 8th annual golf tournament and afterparty to support Woodrow Wilson High School students. We are so grateful for their efforts. Mockingbird Elementary hosted its fall carnival in hopes of raising money. The event was full of rides, games, booths, and food trucks. We are thrilled to see many DISD families joining us for various events.
advocatemag.com
Murals of U.S. men’s soccer players appear on Polk Street
Murals honoring two members of the United States men’s national soccer team appeared in Oak Cliff over the weekend, one week ahead of the FIFA World Cup finals kickoff in Qatar. One of the murals is of Jesus Ferreira, and can be found on the side of Friendly Mart...
advocatemag.com
Police have identified victim in Forest Lane hit-and run, still searching for suspect
Dallas Police have identified the victim of the recent hit-and-run on Forest Lane. We previously reported that a man was left dead in a hit-and-run in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Bo Stephens, 33, has been identified as the victim. Police are still searching for the suspect driving the...
advocatemag.com
Kick off Thanksgiving with brunch at The Westin Galleria
The Galleria Dallas is hosting its annual thanksgiving buffet on the big day, Nov. 24, at Second Floor Regionally Inspired Kitchen. The brunch buffet, which is inside the Westin Galleria Dallas, has two time slots open for reservations. Round one starts at 11 a.m., and the second round starts at 1:30 p.m. A menu will be crafted by Chef David Smith and feature both traditional holiday dishes and southern-inspired items.
advocatemag.com
Man sentenced for his role in 2019 shooting of 9-year-old in Old East Dallas
Davonte Benton was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in the shooting of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett in 2019, The Dallas Morning News reports. Benton, 22, and Tyrese Simmons, 22, were indicted on murder charges in the death of Bennett, who was shot in her Old East Dallas apartment in August 2019.
advocatemag.com
The Tipsy Elf pop-up bar in Bishop Arts opens next week
It’s looking too much like Christmas on Bishop. The elves are hard at work transforming the patio at Paradiso into the Tipsy Elf Cocktail Bar, whose atmosphere can be described as a holiday fever dream realized. They have all the Christmas trees and baubles and lights and nostalgia and drinks. Plus “the ultra-fabulous Mrs. Claus (aka Miss Gay Texas State Gloria Devine), and a cast of other holiday favorites, including the debut lineup of Santa Daddy.”
