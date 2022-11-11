Read full article on original website
‘Magic Drive’ benefiting homeless held in honor of slain Richmond teen
It’s said that Jammerrei’a “JMac” Frazier was magic on the basketball court, and today, the family of the murdered Richmond teen is spreading some magic in his honor by hosting the “1st Annual Magic Drive” to help people facing homelessness. The Magic Drive, which...
Vallejo police reveal more details over fight that left 80-year-old stabbed, 1 shot to death
VALLEJO, Calif. - A person has been arrested after an 80-year-old man was stabbed, one 31-year-old person was shot to death and another 27-year-old person was wounded by gunfire, in what a neighbor described as a property dispute involving a group of people living illegally on the site, Vallejo police said.
VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
Five ‘Hells Angels’ members arrested in connection with murder and assault at Chris Stapleton concert
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder and an assault of an off-duty police officer at a concert in June, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Police say that on the night of June 18, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the Chris Stapleton […]
2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland
OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426.
Exclusive interview: Good Samaritans save the day after customer attacks Berkeley Thai restaurant
Video shows a customer at the bottom of the screen asking for free food. When he was told no, the restaurant owner's nephew went over to see what was wrong. That's when the customer went on the attack, hitting and punching the nephew, even knocking over a table.
Jury convicts San Francisco man of 'cold-blooded killing' in Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 46-year-old San Francisco man was found guilty of the February 21, 2020 slaying of Michael Hampton as he sat in his car in the city's Bayview District.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the first-degree murder conviction by jury of Fasi Fotu, who shot Hampton in the back after a brief verbal confrontation.Following the shooting, Hampton drove his car before losing control of the vehicle and crashing near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls. Responding officers rendered aid at the scene, but Hampton was pronounced dead shortly after at San Francisco General Hospital. "Fotu's unprovoked cold-blooded killing of an unarmed man is chilling," Jenkins said in a news release. "Today's verdict delivers justice for Mr. Hampton's family and sends another message that there is no place for gun violence in our community and perpetrators will face consequences." "The jury's verdict holds Fotu accountable for the cold and calculated murder of Michael Hampton, Jr," added Assistant District Attorney Ryan King. "Mr. Hampton will be missed by many." Fotu has been in custody since his arrest on March 3, 2020. Sentencing will be set at a future date not yet set.
Man charged with attacking Berkeley restaurateur after denied free food
BERKELEY, Calif. - Surveillance video captured a frightening attack of a Thai restaurant manager in downtown Berkeley. The incident happened on Shattuck Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. "A man came into the restaurant, and he demanded some free food," said Officer Byron White, a Berkeley police spokesman. When the...
Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Appears In Court, Will Remain Jailed Without Bail
43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, the suspect in a string of killings in Stockton this past summer as well as another last year in Oakland, made another court appearance Monday morning but did not enter a plea. Brownlee was arrested one month ago, on the morning of October 15, not long after...
Family pleads for answers after 19-year-old shot, killed in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A family is calling for justice after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Stockton just over two months ago. Having received little information about what happened to her son, the mother of 19-year-old Sauci Haywood is still hoping someone may come forward with information about what happened to her son.
OPD investigates juvenile stabbing incident
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street on Tuesday, OPD stated in a press release. Shortly before 2:00 p. m. on Tuesday, OPD received reports of a stabbing. When officers responded to the scene, they located a male juvenile suffering […]
Tenderloin homicide being investigated by San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a homicide that occurred at Grove and Larkin last week, the department said in a news release. On Friday Nov. 11 at around 9:30 p.m. SF police from the Tenderloin Station received a report of a possible assault in the area of Grove and Larkin. Once […]
Charges dismissed against Hayward man in melee that killed 3
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man, authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. […]
FBI raids Bernal Heights home
Update: Five alleged Hell’s Angels arrested following beating death at Mountain View concert. See end. Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were awakened by a predawn FBI raid. At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers...
Gunmen Shoot Man Dead in Fillmore District as Another Slain in Unrelated Incident Over Weekend
A man was shot and killed by multiple gunmen Saturday, and another man was killed in an unrelated incident Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. A 56-year-old San Francisco resident was killed Friday. Police officers discovered his body close to the San Francisco Public Library just before 10 p.m. He was possibly involved in a fight.
Burglars get away with 300-lb safe after Saratoga home break-in
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Saratoga man says his home was broken into while he was on vacation — the burglars getting away with a several hundred-pound safe. Surveillance video captured two men at the man’s front door. The homeowner tells KRON4 he and his entire family are traumatized. He says it’s not […]
Two firearms recovered in one night in separate Hayward traffic stops
(KRON) — An officer with the Hayward Police Department recently recovered two firearms in one night in separate traffic stops, according to a social media post from Hayward PD. Officer Emilio Gonzalez started with the department a little over a year ago, according to the tweet, although he brought “years of experience” from an unnamed […]
Juveniles Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Antioch
On November 14 at approximately 7:40 PM, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Texas Street for a report of an armed carjacking that had just occurred within the City of Antioch. A 45-year-old male reported that three juveniles (16, 16, & 15) took his vehicle after...
