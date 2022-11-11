Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Works by Hannibal artist on display at Hannibal Clinic through December
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The November/December Art for the Health of it exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery within the Hannibal Clinic features works by Hannibal artist Cyndi Taylor. Taylor primarily paints a variety of subjects using oils or pastels. She has painted professionally since 1981 and...
muddyrivernews.com
Veterans Day celebration at Illinois Veterans Home
Randy Phillips captures the sights and sounds of the Veterans Day celebration at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. on Friday, Nov. 11. Be sure to watch the interview at the 26-minute mark about veterans suicide prevention. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button...
muddyrivernews.com
State Street Theater, Calftown Café announce show schedule, specials for holiday season
QUINCY — State Street Theater and Calftown Café have announced their holiday calendars and updated plans for the winter season. In a press release, Brian Stitt, manager of the State Street Theater and Calftown Cafe said, “We are excited to be in a position to offer a full-service destination for the holidays, with casual, delicious food at the café and elevated cocktails at the theater, while also showcasing Quincy’s extensive local talent. We look forward to making Calftown a local holiday destination for the community.”
muddyrivernews.com
Salvation Army to serve free community Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
QUINCY — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve a free community Thanksgiving dinner on. from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Delivery will be available to shut-ins. The meal will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the trimmings. Attendees will need to make a reservation with The Salvation Army for either 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Our mission is the impossible dream — that every veteran is served’: The Virgene Project quietly provides for those who served our country
QUINCY — To tell the story of The Virgene Project is to tell the story of Jim and Sue Hobbins, the people who brought it to life. The Virgene Project, 812 Hampshire, provides free clothing for veterans. It may not exist today were it not for a nurse joining the military and serving in New Guinea during World War II.
khqa.com
Rich Cain welcomes first grandbaby
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA Chief Meteorologist Rich Cain and his wife, Nikki, have welcomed the arrival of their first grandbaby!. Shepard Thomas Eskridge was born on Thursday, Nov 10. He weighed 8 lbs., 9oz and was 21.5" long. Parents Lauren and Kevin Eskridge are over the moon about...
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health president, CEO announces intentions to retire in October 2023
QUINCY — Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health, will retire on Oct. 6, 2023. The announcement was made Friday morning in a press release by Timothy Koontz, chairman of Blessing Corporate Services Board of Trustees. On behalf of fellow board members, Koontz thanked Kahn for her leadership...
Hello Snow – 1st Measurable Snowfall Coming for Hannibal & Quincy
It may or may not amount to much, but there's a better than average chance that the Hannibal and Quincy area will see its first measurable snowfall of the season over the next couple days. The National Weather Service broke the snowy news on Twitter. The prediction is that the...
muddyrivernews.com
More than $1.5 million in scholarships awarded to Blessing-Rieman students
QUINCY — Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, in cooperation with the Blessing Foundation, has awarded $1.6 million in scholarships and grants to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students for the 2022-23 academic year. Fifty-two students received money from 44 endowed scholarships, one additional scholarship and one general financial aid fund.
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
muddyrivernews.com
Marriage certificate from 1839 signed by Joseph Smith found in WIU archives
MACOMB, Ill. — The Archives and Special Collections of Western Illinois University is full of treasures relating to WIU and to local history. New discoveries are frequently being made as the collections are documented. A previously unknown Archives document, written by Joseph Smith (the first president of the Church...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County for Oct. 24-28, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tommi L. Fanning of Quincy sold a residence at 115 E....
muddyrivernews.com
Learn 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, importance of early detection during free educational session on Tuesday
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to provide a free educational session to community members about the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s. and the importance of early detection. The event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 9, 2022
Paula A Otte (65) Canton Mo for Improper Lane Usage at 11th & State PTC 161. Andrew D Harris (32) Homeless for Theft Over at 1801 Broadway Lodged 122. Adrian Kenyon (31) 12 College St, Hudson OH, for driving while license suspended. NTA 175. Jeffrey D. Willingham (60) 312 S....
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health offering no cost diabetes testing Monday at Horizons
QUINCY — People living with diabetes, or people who are at higher-than-average risk for developing the disease due to family history, race or other factors, are invited to a no-cost A1C screening offered by Blessing Health. The free, non-fasting blood test will be conducted from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday,...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Robert Matz, HLGU
MRN Editor David Adam talks to the new president of Hannibal-LaGrange University to hear how the school pulled itself out of a financial crisis and what the plans are going forward. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click...
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
khqa.com
2 Lewistown teens injured after car goes airborne
Two Lewistown teens on Thursday were injured after their car went airborne in a single vehicle crash on Highway 6 about two miles west of Lewistown. A 16-year-old boy was driving eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when his Chrysler PT Cruiser swerved off the right side of the road, returned back to the roadway, then swerved off the left side of the road before becoming airborne, overturning, and smashing into a fence, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
