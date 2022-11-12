Rain in the evening and overnight. • The Brooklyn Democratic Party continues to eat itself in public. The latest chapter comes as leadership within the party refused to take the blame for losing elections. Instead, the party leadership is blaming the losing candidates. To me, it seems like the party leadership's job in these moments is to publicly take it on the chin when something bad happens to deflect blame and keep the stink of loss from the candidates. I know that some readers are part of the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Please send in your experience of it. (George Joseph for The City)

