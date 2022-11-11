Read full article on original website
calbears.com
Cal Places Six On Academic All-District Team
BERKELEY – California women's soccer placed six student-athletes on the Academic All-District team, announced today by the College Sports Communicators, formerly known as CoSIDA. The six honorees are the maximum number of players eligible to be nominated per school. Keeper Angelina Anderson and field players Sydney Collins, Hannah Cooper, Kailee Gifford, Paige Metayer and Keely Roy earned all-district honors.
calbears.com
Track & Field Releases 2023 Schedule
BERKELEY – — California track & field may not start competing for another two months, but they have been working hard in the weight room and on the track – and with the finalized schedule now set, Bears fans can see just when and where they can watch this star-studded roster compete in 2023.
calbears.com
Cal Returns Home To Take On Idaho
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (1-1) returns home to take on Idaho (0-1) at Haas Pavilion tomorrow. Cal is coming off a hard fought loss against No. 9 Notre Dame in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game can be...
calbears.com
Bears To Face Tritons In First Road Contest
BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team will make its first road trip of the 2022-23 campaign as it travels south to face UC San Diego at LionTree Arena in La Jolla on Tuesday night. The nonconference contest will start at 7 p.m. PT and will be televised on ESPN+.
calbears.com
Cal Sets New Standard In Graduation Success Rate
BERKELEY – Cal Athletics has posted a record-high Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the sixth consecutive year with the score rising to 91 percent in the latest data released by the NCAA on Tuesday. Overall, four teams achieved 100 percent, and 15 programs finished at or above the 90-percent mark.
calbears.com
Cal Wins Ninth PAC Rugby 7s Championship
STANFORD, Calif. – California rugby claimed its ninth PAC Rugby 7s championship title on Sunday afternoon, the program's fourth year in a row clinching the conference championships in fall sevens action. The Bears entered day two of the tournament with an unbeaten record, after they defeated Stanford (58-0), Utah...
calbears.com
Bears Diving Has Solid Weekend In SoCal
LOS ANGELES – The California men's and women's swimming & diving teams sent two divers to Southern California this weekend for the annual Trojan Diving Invitational hosted by USC. Highlighting the weekend were the five combined top-10 finishes by men's diver Joshua Thai and women's diver Danielle Killeen. On...
calbears.com
125th Big Game Week Events
BERKELEY – The 125th Big Game in Berkeley will kick off at 2:30 pm PT, this Saturday, Nov. 19. Pac-12 Network will also televise the annual contest between California and Stanford that will mark the 40th Anniversary of The Play, a five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted California to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history and all of sports.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
KING-5
Will Conroy Jr. garnering national following, hopes to follow in father's footsteps
SEATTLE — Every day after UW men's basketball practice, you'll witness a line of succession. The pass is coming from the past. The shot is coming from the future. Will Conroy Jr. is the one taking the shot. If his name sounds familiar it's because his dad is Seattle...
calbears.com
Cal Makes Changes To Coaching Staff
BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Sunday that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. Both were in their third season on the Golden Bears' coaching staff. "I felt these changes to our coaching...
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
Tri-City Herald
Julie Anderson got a raw deal in WA Secretary of State race, thanks to ugly partisanship
Julie Anderson was right. The point she was making — about the toxicity of current-day partisan politics, and the need for truth and decency, and the danger of chasing victory and power above all else — is exactly what she stumbled into, headfirst. It’s ironic, I suppose, in...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington
CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
The Suburban Times
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
Yakima Herald Republic
WA will not renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms, 5 years after Atlantic salmon spill
No more Cooke Aquaculture fish farms in Puget Sound. That’s the message the state Department of Natural Resources delivered Monday morning when the agency decided not to renew the last of the fish-farming company’s leases on net pens here. The company's last net pens in Puget Sound are...
thejoltnews.com
Farmlands cannot be moved
There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
q13fox.com
Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle
SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
