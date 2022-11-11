Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
Review: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan Are Sensational as Intrepid NY Times Reporters in Shattering “She Said”
“She Said “ is a straightforward gem of a film determined to show that with determination, professionalism and dogged truth seeking, the Goliath that was the powerhouse producer Harvey Weinstein could be brought down. Sharply directed by Maria Schrader (I’m Your Man, UnOrthodox) and crisply written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz,...
Showbiz411
A “Top Gun Maverick” Sequel– Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Says “It’s Up to Tom” But Director, Stars Are Ready If Called Upon
Will there be a “Top Gun Maverick” sequel? On Friday night, I got the answer. Director Joseph Kosinski is ready. So is producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Star Miles Teller told me: “If you’d asked me when we finished this movie, I’d have said I needed a break. The whole cast did. But now it’s just about Tom.”
Showbiz411
Critics Choice Doc Awards Come of Age in Sensational Show Honoring Barbara Kopple, with the Beatles, “Oppy” Winning Big Time
The Critics Choice Documentary Awards came of age last night. It was the best presentation in the event’s 7 years, held at the Edison Ballroom in New York. Oscar winner Barbara Kopple received the lifetime Pennebaker Award from Chris Hegedus. Filmmaker Dawn Porter was honored as well. Big winners...
Showbiz411
RIP John Aniston, Longtime Star of “Days of our Lives,” Famous Actor Father of Jennifer Aniston — NBC Owes Him A Broadcast Special
John Aniston, long time star of “Days of our Lives,” has died at age 89. Aniston was a TV actor long before his daughter, Jennifer, became one of the biggest stars in the world from the TV show, “Friends.” He was 89. Aniston played tycoon Victor...
Showbiz411
Dave Chappelle’s Antisemitic “SNL” Monologue Called Out by”Hacks” Star Whose Mother Was in Original Cast, Ratings At Season High
Dave Chappelle’s antisemitic monologue this weekend drove the “Saturday Night Live” ratings to their season high. Chappelle’s appearance brought the audience up to 4.8 million. That’s a million people higher than when the season began on October 2nd. Chappelle very cleverly weaved a low key...
Showbiz411
The Great Roberta Flack, 85, Announces ALS Diagnosis, But She’s Been Ill For Some Time
Today the manager of the great legend Roberta Flack announced the famed singer has been suffering from ALS, aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This is not news to people who know her. Roberta has been very ill for a long time, and has been living in a very good facility where she’s getting top notch care.
Showbiz411
Star Daniel Craig, aka Benoit Blanc, Misses L.A. Premiere of “Glass Onion” Thanks to the Flu
The big mystery at the LA premiere of Netflix’s sequel murder mystery “Glass Onion; A Knives Out Mystery” last night: where was star Daniel Craig, aka Benoit Blanc?. Director Rian Johnson explained to the crowd at the Academy Museum that Craig was “heartbroken” but had come down “with a bug.” The massive cast — which includes Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr and Janelle Monae — had to carry on without their leader. (And you thought James Bond was impervious to all ailments!)
Showbiz411
“Yellowstone” Returns with a Roar: 20 Million People Watched Over 14 Channels Sunday Night
“Yellowstone” came back Sunday night for Season 5, and it was a hit with a capital H. Over 20 million people watched over 14 different Viacom channels on Sunday night. The main channel, Paramount Network, garnered 9.4 million viewers at 8pm. At 9:14pm, 8.4 million either stayed or tuned in for a second showing.
Comments / 0