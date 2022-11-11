The big mystery at the LA premiere of Netflix’s sequel murder mystery “Glass Onion; A Knives Out Mystery” last night: where was star Daniel Craig, aka Benoit Blanc?. Director Rian Johnson explained to the crowd at the Academy Museum that Craig was “heartbroken” but had come down “with a bug.” The massive cast — which includes Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr and Janelle Monae — had to carry on without their leader. (And you thought James Bond was impervious to all ailments!)

16 HOURS AGO