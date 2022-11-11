ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Star Daniel Craig, aka Benoit Blanc, Misses L.A. Premiere of “Glass Onion” Thanks to the Flu

The big mystery at the LA premiere of Netflix’s sequel murder mystery “Glass Onion; A Knives Out Mystery” last night: where was star Daniel Craig, aka Benoit Blanc?. Director Rian Johnson explained to the crowd at the Academy Museum that Craig was “heartbroken” but had come down “with a bug.” The massive cast — which includes Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr and Janelle Monae — had to carry on without their leader. (And you thought James Bond was impervious to all ailments!)

