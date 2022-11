Azusa Pacific's Annaka Jorgenson and Kyra Palmbush have been voted to the All-PacWest First Team, following the duo's performance throughout the 2022 season for the Cougars. Jorgenson is now a three-time First Team selection (2019, 2021, 2022), and Palmbush is now a two-time All-PacWest honoree, as she was selected to the Second Team last season.

