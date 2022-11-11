Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Pet Afflaire Gala held by Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pet owners got with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a night to remember at the 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala on Saturday. Activities included Caribbean inspired foods and drinks, a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres for pet owners and treats for their dogs.
dayton247now.com
The Mall at Fairfield Commons to host family friendly holiday events
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons wants to get the Beavercreek community into the holiday spirit. The Mall will be kicking off the holiday season with Santa’s Arrival, Toys for Tots, Sensitive Santa, Paws and Claus, Meet the Grinch, and Brunch with Buddy the Elf.
dayton247now.com
New craft wine boutique finds home in Dayton-area city
SIDNEY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A wine boutique several years in the making is finding its home in a Miami Valley community. The boutique is set to open in spring of 2023 and will bring eight new jobs to the area. The wine boutique - name not yet decided...
dayton247now.com
Singer Pink to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Great American Ball Park next summer. She'll perform at the ballpark on July 26. In fact, all of Pink's shows for this tour will be at ballparks and stadiums. Special guests will be Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets...
dayton247now.com
Community wellness event promotes self care and alternative medicine
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A free community wellness event took place at the Dayton Arcade on Sunday. The family friendly event was created to bring opportunities for self care and alternative medicine to the Dayton area. It takes place every three months and began three years ago as a way to bring the community together and heal after the Memorial Day tornadoes and Oregon District mass shooting.
dayton247now.com
Police cancel endangered missing alert for Middletown man with dementia
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A statewide endangered missing alert out of Middletown for an elderly man has been canceled. Jasper Thomas, 81, drove away from his home on 14th Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say he suffers from dementia. He was found safe Sunday around 3 p.m.
dayton247now.com
Miami Township Police Department searching for missing endangered adult
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami Township Police Department is searching for Drake Miller, an endangered adult who has been missing since November 12. Miller has had threats to harm himself, and had been staying at the Woodspring Suites in Miamisburg, where he was last seen. Miller is known...
dayton247now.com
Wilberforce University's “Hounds of Sound” Marching Band receives newly renovated space
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Wilberforce University “Hounds of Sound” Marching Band has a newly renovated home on the university's campus. The band room is one of the upgrades made to the school as a result of Wilberforce's involvement in the Home Depot ReTool Your School campaign earlier this year.
dayton247now.com
Doctors send out warning to parents as RSV and flu cases rise
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A text to parents from Dayton Children’s Hospital, saying it’s caring for a record number of children with RSV, with a link on how to care for your little one during these times. The Pediatric Associates of Dayton says this situation is tough. “We’ve...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Department warns of recent phone scams
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department is warning residents of a potential phone scam. Recently, the department received a fraud complaint about a call that included a number of elements designed to seem legitimate. The recipient's caller ID said “Dayton Police,” but the phone number returned to the...
dayton247now.com
Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement hopes Issue 1 better protects community and officers in the line of duty
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Issue 1 passed in last week's midterms. This issue, which is effective immediately, allows Ohio judges to consider concerns for public safety when setting bail. In Dayton, crime happens daily. It's almost inevitable, but with the passing of Issue 1, it may be more preventable. “I...
dayton247now.com
Man suspected of murdering neighbor in Butler County held without bond
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor pleaded not guilty in a Butler County courtroom Monday. Austin Combs is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Anthony King, 43, on Chapel Road on November 5. King’s wife told the dispatcher the family...
dayton247now.com
North Carolina man indicted for killing his father in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A grand jury in Clark County has indicted a North Carolina man accused of killing his father. Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, of Fayetteville, North Carolina is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Driscoll. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON...
dayton247now.com
SPD: Officer-involved shooting suspect told passenger he was member of KKK
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division releasing more details into what led to an officer-involved shooting in Springfield Sunday. Officers were called about 7:17 a.m. to the Sunoco at 720 Selma Road for a report of a man on the gas station's lot with a gun, according to the incident report. The report goes on that the man had pointed a gun at someone. Officers say they arrived at 8:12 a.m. to meet a man who told police he met the suspect at a convenience store on the 1800 block of South Limestone Street, and later asked him for a ride to a motel on East Main Street.
dayton247now.com
Springfield gas station manager shares moments leading up to officer-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Police responded to a report of a man attempting to enter a building Saturday morning while carrying a gun at Selma Road and East Street. The manager of Sunoco Gas Station, Manoj Ram, spoke with Dayton 24/7 Now News and shared that he called...
dayton247now.com
Mims to chair National League of Cities' mayors education task force
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. will chair a two-year term through an invite from the National League of Cities' Mayors’ Education Task Force. Mims will chair the task force through November 2024. The task force works to promote partnerships between city leadership, school districts, teacher unions, community and faith-based organizations, and business leaders to create local solutions that improve outcomes for the children and youth in their cities.
dayton247now.com
Cardinals, Cavaliers reflect on state tournament experience
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Hear from New Bremen's and Coldwater's volleyball teams as they reflect on their state championship matches from Saturday!. The Cardinals established momentum early in the Division IV championship, winning their third title in straight sets against Monroeville. Every preseason, the Cardinals put together a poem on what they aim to achieve in a preseason, and the 2022 edition referenced how last season ended, and how it provided motivation to go all the way.
