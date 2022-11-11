ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, OH

Pet Afflaire Gala held by Humane Society of Greater Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pet owners got with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a night to remember at the 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala on Saturday. Activities included Caribbean inspired foods and drinks, a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres for pet owners and treats for their dogs.
DAYTON, OH
The Mall at Fairfield Commons to host family friendly holiday events

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons wants to get the Beavercreek community into the holiday spirit. The Mall will be kicking off the holiday season with Santa’s Arrival, Toys for Tots, Sensitive Santa, Paws and Claus, Meet the Grinch, and Brunch with Buddy the Elf.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
New craft wine boutique finds home in Dayton-area city

SIDNEY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A wine boutique several years in the making is finding its home in a Miami Valley community. The boutique is set to open in spring of 2023 and will bring eight new jobs to the area. The wine boutique - name not yet decided...
SIDNEY, OH
Singer Pink to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Great American Ball Park next summer. She'll perform at the ballpark on July 26. In fact, all of Pink's shows for this tour will be at ballparks and stadiums. Special guests will be Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets...
CINCINNATI, OH
Community wellness event promotes self care and alternative medicine

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A free community wellness event took place at the Dayton Arcade on Sunday. The family friendly event was created to bring opportunities for self care and alternative medicine to the Dayton area. It takes place every three months and began three years ago as a way to bring the community together and heal after the Memorial Day tornadoes and Oregon District mass shooting.
DAYTON, OH
Miami Township Police Department searching for missing endangered adult

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami Township Police Department is searching for Drake Miller, an endangered adult who has been missing since November 12. Miller has had threats to harm himself, and had been staying at the Woodspring Suites in Miamisburg, where he was last seen. Miller is known...
MIAMISBURG, OH
Doctors send out warning to parents as RSV and flu cases rise

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A text to parents from Dayton Children’s Hospital, saying it’s caring for a record number of children with RSV, with a link on how to care for your little one during these times. The Pediatric Associates of Dayton says this situation is tough. “We’ve...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton Police Department warns of recent phone scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department is warning residents of a potential phone scam. Recently, the department received a fraud complaint about a call that included a number of elements designed to seem legitimate. The recipient's caller ID said “Dayton Police,” but the phone number returned to the...
DAYTON, OH
Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
OAKWOOD, OH
North Carolina man indicted for killing his father in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A grand jury in Clark County has indicted a North Carolina man accused of killing his father. Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, of Fayetteville, North Carolina is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Driscoll. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
SPD: Officer-involved shooting suspect told passenger he was member of KKK

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division releasing more details into what led to an officer-involved shooting in Springfield Sunday. Officers were called about 7:17 a.m. to the Sunoco at 720 Selma Road for a report of a man on the gas station's lot with a gun, according to the incident report. The report goes on that the man had pointed a gun at someone. Officers say they arrived at 8:12 a.m. to meet a man who told police he met the suspect at a convenience store on the 1800 block of South Limestone Street, and later asked him for a ride to a motel on East Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Mims to chair National League of Cities' mayors education task force

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. will chair a two-year term through an invite from the National League of Cities' Mayors’ Education Task Force. Mims will chair the task force through November 2024. The task force works to promote partnerships between city leadership, school districts, teacher unions, community and faith-based organizations, and business leaders to create local solutions that improve outcomes for the children and youth in their cities.
DAYTON, OH
Cardinals, Cavaliers reflect on state tournament experience

FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Hear from New Bremen's and Coldwater's volleyball teams as they reflect on their state championship matches from Saturday!. The Cardinals established momentum early in the Division IV championship, winning their third title in straight sets against Monroeville. Every preseason, the Cardinals put together a poem on what they aim to achieve in a preseason, and the 2022 edition referenced how last season ended, and how it provided motivation to go all the way.
NEW BREMEN, OH

