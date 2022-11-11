DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A free community wellness event took place at the Dayton Arcade on Sunday. The family friendly event was created to bring opportunities for self care and alternative medicine to the Dayton area. It takes place every three months and began three years ago as a way to bring the community together and heal after the Memorial Day tornadoes and Oregon District mass shooting.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO