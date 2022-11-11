Read full article on original website
Wilberforce University's “Hounds of Sound” Marching Band receives newly renovated space
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Wilberforce University “Hounds of Sound” Marching Band has a newly renovated home on the university's campus. The band room is one of the upgrades made to the school as a result of Wilberforce's involvement in the Home Depot ReTool Your School campaign earlier this year.
New craft wine boutique finds home in Dayton-area city
SIDNEY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A wine boutique several years in the making is finding its home in a Miami Valley community. The boutique is set to open in spring of 2023 and will bring eight new jobs to the area. The wine boutique - name not yet decided...
The Mall at Fairfield Commons to host family friendly holiday events
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons wants to get the Beavercreek community into the holiday spirit. The Mall will be kicking off the holiday season with Santa’s Arrival, Toys for Tots, Sensitive Santa, Paws and Claus, Meet the Grinch, and Brunch with Buddy the Elf.
Pet Afflaire Gala held by Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pet owners got with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a night to remember at the 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala on Saturday. Activities included Caribbean inspired foods and drinks, a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres for pet owners and treats for their dogs.
Singer Pink to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Great American Ball Park next summer. She'll perform at the ballpark on July 26. In fact, all of Pink's shows for this tour will be at ballparks and stadiums. Special guests will be Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets...
New apartments coming to historic Dayton district
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - There's still opportunity - just not much - for business owners and investors to enter an historic Dayton business district booming with development. Erica Hubler, director of real estate and property management of Wright Dunbar Inc., said the next project to bring another chance...
Community wellness event promotes self care and alternative medicine
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A free community wellness event took place at the Dayton Arcade on Sunday. The family friendly event was created to bring opportunities for self care and alternative medicine to the Dayton area. It takes place every three months and began three years ago as a way to bring the community together and heal after the Memorial Day tornadoes and Oregon District mass shooting.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is heading to the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is heading to Dayton!. The Wienermobile will arrive to the Miami Valley on November 18 and 19. The vehicle will be parked at two local Walmart stores. Friday, November 18, at 3360 Pentagon Blvd in Beavercreek, Ohio from 8:45 a.m. – 2...
Record Number of Montgomery County Adoptions Finalized on National Adoption Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - A record number of Montgomery County families had their adoptions finalized as a part of National Adoption Day. National Adoption Day is a national effort to raise awareness of the need to find permanent, loving families for the nearly 408,000 children waiting to be adopted in the United States.
'It's absolutely vital': Miami student partners with Grant Us Hope for suicide prevention
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Miami University student is sharing her own personal struggles to make sure no one feels alone on campus. Lexi Fields' work comes at a time when suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people. She partnered with the nonprofit, Grant Us Hope, to create Miami Hope on Miami University’s campus. It’s a collegiate version of Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.
Marching Knights of Alter High win national championship
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Archbishop Alter High School’s band, the Marching Knights, was crowned national champions this weekend in Indianapolis. Alter High School announce that the 36-member band, comprised of 7th through 12th graders, was named Bands of America Grand National Class A Champions on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Washington Township Administrator announces resignation
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Washington Township Administrator Jesse Lightle has announced her intent to resign effective January 15, 2023. Lightle has served as Township Administrator since July 2006 and has led Washington Township to experience the largest residential growth in Montgomery County over the past decade. During her time with...
AAA urges travelers to be prepared ahead of Thanksgiving trip
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- AAA is expecting more than 4 million people to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, which is close to the pre-COVID pandemic numbers. Lori Comer, AAA retail store manager, said that the majority of those traveling will be by car and she suggests you get your vehicle ready now, before hitting the road.
Miami Township Police Department searching for missing endangered adult
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami Township Police Department is searching for Drake Miller, an endangered adult who has been missing since November 12. Miller has had threats to harm himself, and had been staying at the Woodspring Suites in Miamisburg, where he was last seen. Miller is known...
Dayton Police Department warns of recent phone scams
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department is warning residents of a potential phone scam. Recently, the department received a fraud complaint about a call that included a number of elements designed to seem legitimate. The recipient's caller ID said “Dayton Police,” but the phone number returned to the...
Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A member of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol from Hilliard was among six who died when two historic planes collided at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the auxiliary force said. Col. Pete Bowden, commander of the Ohio Wing, said in a...
Mims to chair National League of Cities' mayors education task force
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. will chair a two-year term through an invite from the National League of Cities' Mayors’ Education Task Force. Mims will chair the task force through November 2024. The task force works to promote partnerships between city leadership, school districts, teacher unions, community and faith-based organizations, and business leaders to create local solutions that improve outcomes for the children and youth in their cities.
North Carolina man indicted for killing his father in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A grand jury in Clark County has indicted a North Carolina man accused of killing his father. Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, of Fayetteville, North Carolina is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Driscoll. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON...
Dayton Police: 22-year-old man's injuries in US 35 shooting not life-threatening
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police provided an update on the shooting reported Monday along US 35 in Dayton. Dayton Police Lt. Stephen Bauer said that the person who was shot had been driving along US 35 when the incident happened. That person, who was not identified, is a 22 year old man. His injuries are considered not life-threatening, Bauer said and he is in stable condition.
Dayton Police investigate shooting at US 35/I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to dispatch, a person was found shot in their car on US 35/I-75 Monday afternoon. The investigation around the US 35/I-75 interchange has caused traffic backups in the area. The status of the person who was injured is unknown at this time. We will update...
