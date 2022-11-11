Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood
Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages. Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago. This free program will...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families
Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19. All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
lynnwoodtoday.com
‘We’re here to help’: Support 7 director showcases work to support victims, survivors
Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions took a break from council responsibilities and spoke during all three Sunday morning services at Alderwood Community Church Nov. 12 about the work of another entity she is involved with, Support 7. Sessions, the executive director of Support 7 since the spring of 2019, described...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Expect flaggers on Maple Road overpass Nov. 16-18
The Washington State Department of Transportation is working to strengthen the Maple Road overpass over I-5 in Lynnwood to better withstand a major earthquake. As part of that work, the department says it will reduce that overpass to a single lane, controlled by flaggers, this week. Work will take place...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Sno-King Community Chorale to present ‘Hope for the Holidays’ concert Dec. 17
Join Sno-King Community Chorale in December as they fill Trinity Lutheran Church with music perfect for the holidays. Immerse yourself in beautiful contemporary arrangements of favorite Christmas melodies like The First Noel, O Little Town of Bethlehem, and Do You Hear What I Hear. In addition to these delightful tunes...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County mayors sign letter urging state lawmakers to address public safety concerns
A group of 12 Snohomish County mayors on Tuesday issued a letter to Snohomish County-area legislators outlining their objectives for the 2023 Washington State legislative session regarding public safety. Among those signing the letter were mayors from Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. The ideas summarized in the letter, from...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam
Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
Authorities confirm death of 20-year-old Marysville woman during Friday’s windstorm
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — New details paint a harrowing picture of a rescue during Friday’s windstorm. At the height of this crisis, a woman living along 56th Drive took a direct hit from a fallen tree. “There was this young lady that was upstairs, sleeping upstairs in the back...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Prep volleyball: Matchups announced for this week’s state tournament including Lynnwood, Meadowdale
On Sunday, the seedings and matchups were announced for this week’s Washington State 3A Girls High School Volleyball tournament. Meadowdale and Lynnwood high schools are among 20 teams that will compete on five courts set up inside the Yakima Dome on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18 to determine a state champion. Trophies will also be awarded to the top eight tournament finishers.
The Flight Deal
American: Seattle – Panama City, Panama. $396. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
Comments / 0