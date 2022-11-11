ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood

Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages. Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago. This free program will...
Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families

Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19. All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
Expect flaggers on Maple Road overpass Nov. 16-18

The Washington State Department of Transportation is working to strengthen the Maple Road overpass over I-5 in Lynnwood to better withstand a major earthquake. As part of that work, the department says it will reduce that overpass to a single lane, controlled by flaggers, this week. Work will take place...
Snohomish County mayors sign letter urging state lawmakers to address public safety concerns

A group of 12 Snohomish County mayors on Tuesday issued a letter to Snohomish County-area legislators outlining their objectives for the 2023 Washington State legislative session regarding public safety. Among those signing the letter were mayors from Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. The ideas summarized in the letter, from...
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam

Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
Prep volleyball: Matchups announced for this week’s state tournament including Lynnwood, Meadowdale

On Sunday, the seedings and matchups were announced for this week’s Washington State 3A Girls High School Volleyball tournament. Meadowdale and Lynnwood high schools are among 20 teams that will compete on five courts set up inside the Yakima Dome on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18 to determine a state champion. Trophies will also be awarded to the top eight tournament finishers.
