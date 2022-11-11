Read full article on original website
Insomnia Cookies Launches New Flavors, Decorating Kits for the Holiday Season
Insomnia Cookies's holiday lineup is stacked, not just with new cookie varieties but a wide array of gift options as well. In terms of the sweet stuff, the company is introducing several new flavors, including Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa, Classic Jinglebread, Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, and Vegan Cinnamon Bun.
This Huge Ice Skating Rink & Winter Village Is Opening on Governors Island
If the many winter villages popping up around town are of any evidence, the holiday season is officially back. This week, yet another winter wonderland is opening on Governors Island, and it's ready to attract New Yorkers and tourists alike with plenty of holidays-inspired fun. Starting from Thursday, November 17, the Winter Village in Colonels' Row will open to the public, and it will feature dozens of activities.
The Gobbler Returns to Wawa for the 2022 Holiday Season
Wawa has announced the glorious return of The Gobbler, and you'll be able to enjoy it as a hoagie or in a bowl. The menu items will be available at participating Wawas nationwide. The Gobbler Hoagie has three varieties to choose from, but all three come with the hot turkey that reminds you of the cooling weather and family gatherings.
Martinelli's Apple Cider & Cranberry Jam Ice Cream Is Perfect for Thanksgiving
Iconic brand and everyone's first sip of "champagne" on New Year's Eve when they were eight, Martinelli's is offering a mix-up on the traditional ice cream flavors just in time for Thanksgiving. The brand teamed up with McConnell's Fine Ice Creams to make Apple Cider & Cranberry Jam ice cream, inspired by California heritage and featuring Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider.
A Subway Vending Machine Full of Grab & Go Sandwiches Could Be In Your Town Soon
Subway continues to innovate. First, the chain created its digital Vault, with sandwiches crafted in partnership with top athletes like Tony Romo, Derek Jeter, and more. Now the innovation has led to a reinterpretation of the classic vending machine experience with a new smart fridge. In September, Subway installed its...
Taco Bell Is Serving Up a Free Breakfast Deal for Almost 2 Weeks
A lot of attention at Taco Bell has been focused on new and returning menu items. The Mexican Pizza made a much-heralded return. The Enchirito is back on the menu. There are new iced coffees. It is testing potential new additions like the Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos. Is there no love left for the classics?
Stove Top Brings Back 'Stuffing Pants' & They Come with an Extra Pocket for Leftovers
If you're dressing to impress on Thanksgiving, stop. Your Turkey Day outfit should revolve around one thing and one thing only: maximizing space for seconds or even thirds. That is precisely what iconic holiday food brand Stove Top is prioritizing with its latest launch. The company is bringing back its...
Carl's Jr. Is Dropping a Massive Meal Combo with a Triple Cheeseburger
Last week, Hardee's blessed us with two monstrous breakfast biscuit sandwiches and a new cheeseburger, only for its sibling restaurant to out-stage both with an even bigger combo deal. Carl's Jr. is dropping a massive meal that gets you a triple burger and more. Sibling rivalry, am I right?. The...
