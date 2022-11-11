ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere

Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
Phys.org

Micro- and nano-plastics and arsenic combination intensifies toxic effect on submerged macrophytes

Micro- and nano-plastics (MP(NP)s) in the environment are concerning due to their large specific surface area, low surface polarity, and easy adsorption and accumulation of other pollutants. Submerged macrophytes, which are completely submerged in water, may be more sensitive to changes in pollutants in the aquatic environment than other groups of organisms.
WGAU

Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production

KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast — (AP) — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars. But this...
Lancaster Farming

Taking a Trip to MARS: How the PA Milk Marketing Board Stores Data on Regulated Fluid Milk Products

No, I haven’t lost it. The board and staff have successfully navigated to a brand new MARS. What is MARS? It is not the red planet but rather the sophisticated database that we use to house every piece of data related to regulated fluid milk products: purchases from individual farmers and payments to them, products sold at wholesale price and amounts of milk components typically measured in the raw milk. These include things such as butterfat and protein content.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends

In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it […] The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
TENNESSEE STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
Lancaster Farming

Perspectives on the Evolution of Hemp Processing

America is the land of innovation. We are known the world over for our all-star lineup of inventors and thinkers and tinkerers. The relentless drive of our citizens and open exchange of ideas in this young country has been especially visible in our advancements in agricultural production and processing. Many...
Lancaster Farming

PanXchange October Hemp Market Analysis & Price Report

U.S. recreational and medical marijuana markets have expanded significantly with 19 states now allowing recreational use and 35 states now allowing medical access. In addition, federal legalization continues to be a likely development within this decade. These developments have spurred rapid market growth within cannabis with Colorado markets peaking at $2.2 billion in revenue in 2021.
COLORADO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

What is hydroelectric energy and how does it work?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is hydroelectric energy and how does it work? – Luca, age 13, Boston, Massachusetts If you’ve ever observed a river rushing down a mountain or played in the waves at the beach, you’ve felt that moving water contains a lot of energy. A river can push you and your kayak downstream, sometimes very quickly, and waves crashing into you at the beach can knock you back, or even knock you over. There is a long history of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
jewishbusinessnews.com

Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough for hydrogen solar fuel production

Israeli scientists from Ben Gurion University in the Negev and the Technion say they have made a breakthrough in the splitting of water to produce green hydrogen fuel. Alternative sources of energy are the future and Israel has always been at the forefront of their development, from solar power to wind power.
pgjonline.com

Alaska State Company Proposes Hydrogen Hub, Eyeing Federal Funds

(Reuters) — The Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) submitted a proposal for a hydrogen-production hub in the state to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Monday. The DOE said in February that the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $8 billion for regional clean hydrogen hubs to support efforts to cut U.S. emissions.
ALASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

New Non-Toxic and Inexpensive Synthetic Crystals can Convert Heat into Electricity

To effectively convert heat into electricity, scientists have created synthetic crystals made of sulfide minerals. This novel substance, which is readily available from risk-free, non-toxic raw materials, opens up fresh possibilities for the creation of secure and reasonably priced so-called thermoelectric materials. By making small changes to its composition, a...
AFP

UN unveils satellite-based system to spot methane

The UN unveiled on Friday a satellite-based system to detect methane emissions as part of efforts to cut down on the major contributor to global warming. MARS will use data from global mapping satellites to detect methane "hot spots" and large plumes of the gas, and identify its source, the UN Environment Programme said in a statement.
Tree Hugger

Staple Crops for Self-Sufficiency

Considering staple crops to grow is crucial for the future of food production and can be a key element to consider for those aiming for greater self-sufficiency. Many of today's staple crops are grown as annual crops. But perennial staple crops are often highly desirable, since they do not require resowing or intensive management each year. And perennial food production can bring a range of benefits when it comes to the environment.
ILLINOIS STATE

