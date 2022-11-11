Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is hydroelectric energy and how does it work? – Luca, age 13, Boston, Massachusetts If you’ve ever observed a river rushing down a mountain or played in the waves at the beach, you’ve felt that moving water contains a lot of energy. A river can push you and your kayak downstream, sometimes very quickly, and waves crashing into you at the beach can knock you back, or even knock you over. There is a long history of...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO