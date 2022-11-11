Read full article on original website
Related
‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere
Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
Big agriculture warns farming must change or risk ‘destroying the planet’
Food companies and governments must come together immediately to change the world’s agricultural practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the largest food and farming businesses released on Thursday. The report, from a taskforce within the Sustainable Markets...
Phys.org
Micro- and nano-plastics and arsenic combination intensifies toxic effect on submerged macrophytes
Micro- and nano-plastics (MP(NP)s) in the environment are concerning due to their large specific surface area, low surface polarity, and easy adsorption and accumulation of other pollutants. Submerged macrophytes, which are completely submerged in water, may be more sensitive to changes in pollutants in the aquatic environment than other groups of organisms.
Phys.org
Chemists create an 'artificial photosynthesis' system ten times more efficient than existing systems
For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth's climate. "The biggest challenge many people don't realize...
Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production
KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast — (AP) — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars. But this...
Lancaster Farming
Taking a Trip to MARS: How the PA Milk Marketing Board Stores Data on Regulated Fluid Milk Products
No, I haven’t lost it. The board and staff have successfully navigated to a brand new MARS. What is MARS? It is not the red planet but rather the sophisticated database that we use to house every piece of data related to regulated fluid milk products: purchases from individual farmers and payments to them, products sold at wholesale price and amounts of milk components typically measured in the raw milk. These include things such as butterfat and protein content.
Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends
In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it […] The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
Lancaster Farming
Perspectives on the Evolution of Hemp Processing
America is the land of innovation. We are known the world over for our all-star lineup of inventors and thinkers and tinkerers. The relentless drive of our citizens and open exchange of ideas in this young country has been especially visible in our advancements in agricultural production and processing. Many...
Lancaster Farming
PanXchange October Hemp Market Analysis & Price Report
U.S. recreational and medical marijuana markets have expanded significantly with 19 states now allowing recreational use and 35 states now allowing medical access. In addition, federal legalization continues to be a likely development within this decade. These developments have spurred rapid market growth within cannabis with Colorado markets peaking at $2.2 billion in revenue in 2021.
U.S. wants tougher rules on methane emissions from oil and gas sector
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it could drastically curb emissions from the oil and gas sector under proposed regulations dealing with methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
What is hydroelectric energy and how does it work?
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is hydroelectric energy and how does it work? – Luca, age 13, Boston, Massachusetts If you’ve ever observed a river rushing down a mountain or played in the waves at the beach, you’ve felt that moving water contains a lot of energy. A river can push you and your kayak downstream, sometimes very quickly, and waves crashing into you at the beach can knock you back, or even knock you over. There is a long history of...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough for hydrogen solar fuel production
Israeli scientists from Ben Gurion University in the Negev and the Technion say they have made a breakthrough in the splitting of water to produce green hydrogen fuel. Alternative sources of energy are the future and Israel has always been at the forefront of their development, from solar power to wind power.
pgjonline.com
Alaska State Company Proposes Hydrogen Hub, Eyeing Federal Funds
(Reuters) — The Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) submitted a proposal for a hydrogen-production hub in the state to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Monday. The DOE said in February that the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $8 billion for regional clean hydrogen hubs to support efforts to cut U.S. emissions.
Soil’s Power as a Climate Solution Has Often Been Overlooked. Until Now
More and more companies are relying on regenerative agriculture—based on old farming practices—to help maintain and restore soil health
natureworldnews.com
New Non-Toxic and Inexpensive Synthetic Crystals can Convert Heat into Electricity
To effectively convert heat into electricity, scientists have created synthetic crystals made of sulfide minerals. This novel substance, which is readily available from risk-free, non-toxic raw materials, opens up fresh possibilities for the creation of secure and reasonably priced so-called thermoelectric materials. By making small changes to its composition, a...
UN unveils satellite-based system to spot methane
The UN unveiled on Friday a satellite-based system to detect methane emissions as part of efforts to cut down on the major contributor to global warming. MARS will use data from global mapping satellites to detect methane "hot spots" and large plumes of the gas, and identify its source, the UN Environment Programme said in a statement.
Tree Hugger
Staple Crops for Self-Sufficiency
Considering staple crops to grow is crucial for the future of food production and can be a key element to consider for those aiming for greater self-sufficiency. Many of today's staple crops are grown as annual crops. But perennial staple crops are often highly desirable, since they do not require resowing or intensive management each year. And perennial food production can bring a range of benefits when it comes to the environment.
Increased Levels of CO2 Are Proving to Be Too Much of a Good Thing For Plants
While it is certainly true that plants need CO2 to thrive, it appears that even plants can overdo it. Our CO2 habit is gradually making it harder for plants to absorb the vital nutrients they need to grow, the same nutrients that we rely on them to obtain. This is...
Comments / 0