endpts.com

Horizon doubles down on Krystexxa marketing to physicians with ‘green stuff’ imagery

Horizon’s recent label makeover for 12-year-old gout med Krystexxa is breathing new life into the drug — and its marketing efforts. In July, Horizon picked up a new FDA-approved label for Krystexxa co-administered with methotrexate. The combination study showed increased effectiveness from 42% to 71% and a massive drop in infusion reactions, down to 4% from a previous 31% of patients reporting reactions.
Drugmaker fined by Spanish regulators $10M for 'excessive price' of rare disease drug

A company that has been under the microscope for drug pricing before has found itself fined by Spanish regulators. Leadiant Biosciences has been fined €10.3 million ($10.6 million) by the Spanish regulators Comisión Nacional de Los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC), after a massive price hike of its chenodeoxycholic acid (CDCA) compound, which is used to treat the rare disease cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).
SEC snatches Viatris information chief in $8M insider trading scheme via cash payments in India

The Securities and Exchange Commission again showed its ability to find insider traders wherever they may go, as late last week it filed charges against generic drug company Viatris’ chief information officer for tipping off a close friend who made $8 million from the insider info and shared some of those profits with the chief information officer via cash payments in India.
US policy and regulatory changes impacting commercialization of cell and gene therapies

The cell and gene market still faces a lack of cohesion across stakeholders when it comes to classification of products. Expertise is in disparate pockets across the FDA, making it challenging to plan review teams. Regulators and policymakers are placing greater emphasis on accurate and diverse representation in trial populations.
Updated: FDA pushes to make opioid overdose reversal agents OTC products

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have slammed the FDA for failing to take adequate action to help the skyrocketing death toll from opioid overdoses. Taking that critique to heart, the FDA said Tuesday that it is moving forward with a previously hatched plan to make certain opioid overdose reversal agents (i.e. naloxone nasal sprays and autoinjectors) over-the-counter products, potentially increasing their availability.

