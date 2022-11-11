Read full article on original website
The crew that sold its lead IL-2 program to Roche is back with $93M to work on more next-gen I/O drugs
John Mulligan was in the process of raising about $90 million for a Series B to take Good Therapeutics’ PD-1-regulated IL-2 into the clinic when the board decided to do a smaller round while fielding buyout talks from Big Pharma companies. He ended up selling the company — or...
RA Capital jumps aboard nine-figure round for the endocrine biotech co-founded by Humalog inventor
In the summer of 2020, a successful scientist/investor team took the wraps off their latest project in MBX Biosciences. But at the time, they left most granular details up to the imagination. On Monday, MBX revealed what it’s been working on and how it plans to move forward. The...
Horizon doubles down on Krystexxa marketing to physicians with ‘green stuff’ imagery
Horizon’s recent label makeover for 12-year-old gout med Krystexxa is breathing new life into the drug — and its marketing efforts. In July, Horizon picked up a new FDA-approved label for Krystexxa co-administered with methotrexate. The combination study showed increased effectiveness from 42% to 71% and a massive drop in infusion reactions, down to 4% from a previous 31% of patients reporting reactions.
Drugmaker fined by Spanish regulators $10M for 'excessive price' of rare disease drug
A company that has been under the microscope for drug pricing before has found itself fined by Spanish regulators. Leadiant Biosciences has been fined €10.3 million ($10.6 million) by the Spanish regulators Comisión Nacional de Los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC), after a massive price hike of its chenodeoxycholic acid (CDCA) compound, which is used to treat the rare disease cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).
With new update in hand, Intellia CEO now claims one-time HAE gene editing treatment 'may be a functional cure'
In September, Intellia gave a first look into its one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema — a disease that causes severe swelling attacks — that directly edits the gene underlying the protein responsible for the attacks. It reported results on three patients: Two of the three were attack-free, and a third was attack-free after 10 weeks.
SEC snatches Viatris information chief in $8M insider trading scheme via cash payments in India
The Securities and Exchange Commission again showed its ability to find insider traders wherever they may go, as late last week it filed charges against generic drug company Viatris’ chief information officer for tipping off a close friend who made $8 million from the insider info and shared some of those profits with the chief information officer via cash payments in India.
US policy and regulatory changes impacting commercialization of cell and gene therapies
The cell and gene market still faces a lack of cohesion across stakeholders when it comes to classification of products. Expertise is in disparate pockets across the FDA, making it challenging to plan review teams. Regulators and policymakers are placing greater emphasis on accurate and diverse representation in trial populations.
Updated: FDA pushes to make opioid overdose reversal agents OTC products
Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have slammed the FDA for failing to take adequate action to help the skyrocketing death toll from opioid overdoses. Taking that critique to heart, the FDA said Tuesday that it is moving forward with a previously hatched plan to make certain opioid overdose reversal agents (i.e. naloxone nasal sprays and autoinjectors) over-the-counter products, potentially increasing their availability.
Stoke teases early efficacy data for possible PhIII dose in lead Dravet syndrome program
Late last year, Stoke Therapeutics put out early data for its lead program, noting a potential efficacy signal in a handful of Dravet syndrome patients. Now, the biotech is back with a first look at results from the dose it may ultimately take into a pivotal study. Zeroing in on...
