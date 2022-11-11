Read full article on original website
kbew98country.com
Center for Specialty Care to Open Location in Armstrong Later in November
A new medical clinic will open in Armstrong later this month. Dr. Corey Welchlin of the Center for Specialty Care in Fairmont and his staff will begin seeing patients on November 21st. The clinic will be located in the former Mayo Health Systems Clinic building that was purchased by Dr. Greg Oleson.
KEYC
Area snowfall totals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 2 inches of snow fell in the Mankato area on Monday. According to the KEYC News Now Weather Team, light snow will continue through Wednesday with an additional 2 to 3 inches of accumulation possible. Here are some of the latest snowfall reports from across...
Faribault County Register
Travis “Sonny” Morgan, 88
(Formerly of Blue Earth) – Travis “Sonny” Morgan, age 88, of Arnolds Park, Iowa, formerly of Blue Earth, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A funeral service was held on Monday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. at...
KAAL-TV
Austin family offers reward for information regarding August burglary
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin couple is offering a reward for information that will lead to a conviction in the burglary of their home. The Pedersen’s home was ransacked back in August while they were working at their stand at the mower county fair. Valuables, documents, and...
KIMT
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
Faribault County Register
Lloyd has had the best seat in the house
They are a very necessary part of what is needed to have a football game. Yet, they go largely unnoticed. They do not make any great runs, fantastic catches or clutch plays for first downs. They also do not make any lousy calls. They seldom step on the field but sometimes have to move quickly to avoid being tackled.
Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger
A deer was struck by a vehicle and launched through the windshield of an oncoming car, fatally striking a passenger in southern Minnesota. According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday on 555th Ave. near 235th St. in rural Austin. Deputies arrived at the crash scene to find a Ford Escape that had a damaged windshield and roof, with a 58-year-old Austin woman injured in the passenger seat.
KIMT
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
Faribault County Register
Bucs upset Spartans in Sections
The No. 2-seeded Blue Earth Area Buccaneers earned their third Section title in the last four years when they defeated the No. 1-seeded St. Clair/Loyola Spartans 44-20 in the Section 2AA Championship played at Janesville on Friday night, Nov. 4. The victory meant the Bucs would open Class 2AA State...
