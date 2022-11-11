Read full article on original website
endpts.com
RA Capital jumps aboard nine-figure round for the endocrine biotech co-founded by Humalog inventor
In the summer of 2020, a successful scientist/investor team took the wraps off their latest project in MBX Biosciences. But at the time, they left most granular details up to the imagination. On Monday, MBX revealed what it’s been working on and how it plans to move forward. The...
endpts.com
Roche doubles down on Jnana's drug discovery platform, kicking off second deal with $50M cash — while biotech bags $107M
Whatever Roche has learned about Jnana Therapeutics’ drug discovery platform over the past two years, it’s intrigued enough to set up a second partnership. While the last deal had centered on solute carriers — or SLCs, the huge family of proteins that Jnana had built its name on — this time around, Roche wants to apply Jnana’s tech on a range of other hard-to-drug targets. The pharma giant will dish out $50 million upfront, plus “significant near-term milestone payments” and more than $2 billion in milestones.
endpts.com
Stoke teases early efficacy data for possible PhIII dose in lead Dravet syndrome program
Late last year, Stoke Therapeutics put out early data for its lead program, noting a potential efficacy signal in a handful of Dravet syndrome patients. Now, the biotech is back with a first look at results from the dose it may ultimately take into a pivotal study. Zeroing in on...
endpts.com
Horizon doubles down on Krystexxa marketing to physicians with ‘green stuff’ imagery
Horizon’s recent label makeover for 12-year-old gout med Krystexxa is breathing new life into the drug — and its marketing efforts. In July, Horizon picked up a new FDA-approved label for Krystexxa co-administered with methotrexate. The combination study showed increased effectiveness from 42% to 71% and a massive drop in infusion reactions, down to 4% from a previous 31% of patients reporting reactions.
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
News-Medical.net
Researchers compare the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis or myopericarditis is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine when compared to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; however, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study showed males younger than 40 years old who received the Moderna vaccine were shown to have the highest rates of myocarditis, which according to the authors, may have implications for choosing specific vaccines for certain populations.
endpts.com
SEC snatches Viatris information chief in $8M insider trading scheme via cash payments in India
The Securities and Exchange Commission again showed its ability to find insider traders wherever they may go, as late last week it filed charges against generic drug company Viatris’ chief information officer for tipping off a close friend who made $8 million from the insider info and shared some of those profits with the chief information officer via cash payments in India.
diabetesdaily.com
Can Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Help People with Type 1?
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. New drugs have been developed to help people with type 2 diabetes lose weight, lower glucose, and prevent complications. These options have not been approved to treat type 1. Researchers suggest that these therapies could provide major benefits for people with type 1 diabetes.
endpts.com
With new update in hand, Intellia CEO now claims one-time HAE gene editing treatment 'may be a functional cure'
In September, Intellia gave a first look into its one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema — a disease that causes severe swelling attacks — that directly edits the gene underlying the protein responsible for the attacks. It reported results on three patients: Two of the three were attack-free, and a third was attack-free after 10 weeks.
ajmc.com
CGM Suggests Next-Gen Basal Insulin Analogs Lead to Similar Time-in-Range in T1D
These second-generation basal insulin analogs, Gla-300 and IDeg-100, also had similar safety profiles, investigators found. A new study of second-generation basal insulin analogs shows insulin glargine (Lantus) is noninferior to insulin degludec (Tresiba) compared with the time patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) spend within their target glucose ranges.The study also marks the first time that continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)-based time in range (TIR) has been used as the primary efficacy end point in a randomized comparison of second-generation glucose analogs.
cgtlive.com
ALS Cell Therapy BLA Refused for Filing by the FDA
BrainStorm received indication from the FDA that it is able to request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. This content originally appeared on our sister site, NeurologyLive. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has announced that the biologics license application (BLA) for NurOwn, its investigational...
WINKNEWS.com
Medical break through with once-a-week insulin shot for diabetes patients
Diabetes has been called the largest epidemic in human history. More than 37 millions Americans live with it right now and more than 90% of those have Type 2 diabetes. But now, a breakthrough in the diabetes world may simplify the future of diabetes treatment. Novo Nordisk, in Denmark, created the once-weekly insulin shot. They plan to file for market approval in the U.S., Europe and China.
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Limited Use for Niraparib in Patients Without gBRCAm
Based on OS data from the phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial, the FDA has requested niraparib to have restricted use as a second-line maintenance therapy for patients without germline BRCA mutations. At the request of the FDA, niraparib (Zejula) will have restricted use as a second-line maintenance therapy after platinum-based chemotherapy...
endpts.com
US policy and regulatory changes impacting commercialization of cell and gene therapies
The cell and gene market still faces a lack of cohesion across stakeholders when it comes to classification of products. Expertise is in disparate pockets across the FDA, making it challenging to plan review teams. Regulators and policymakers are placing greater emphasis on accurate and diverse representation in trial populations.
Disappointment after potential Alzheimer’s drug fails Roche trial
Hopes of a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease have been dealt another blow by the failure of an experimental drug to slow the progression of the condition in global clinical trials. The Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche said its drug, gantenerumab, showed no clear benefit in twin trials which explored its...
targetedonc.com
FDA Advises Against an Approval Filing for Camidanlumab Tesirine to Treat R/R HL
The FDA has advised ADC Therapeutics that a randomized phase 3 confirmatory study is needed to support a future FDA approval for camidanlumab tesirine as treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA provided strong guidance against ADC Therapeutics submitting a biologics license application (BLA) for camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301)...
BBC
Type 1 diabetes trial to identify at-risk children
Researchers are recruiting 20,000 children for a trial to try to identify those at high risk of developing type 1 diabetes. If left undiagnosed or untreated, the condition can lead to life-threatening complications. The trial, led by the University of Birmingham, could mean access to new treatments for children at...
labpulse.com
PerkinElmer nabs first FDA authorization for assay to screen for spinal muscular atrophy in newborns
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of PerkinElmer's Eonis SCID-SMA assay kit for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use by certified laboratories for the simultaneous detection of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) in newborns, the firm announced on Monday. Part of PerkinElmer's...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Tremelimumab With Durvalumab and Platinum Chemotherapy for mNSCLC
The impressive POSEIDON clinical trial results have led to the FDA approval of tremelimumab in combination with durvalumab and platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA has granted approval to tremelimumab (Imjudo) in combination with durvalumab (Imfinzi) and platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment...
