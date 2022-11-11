Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football no match for Tennessee on Rocky Top
Missouri football, after a devastating loss to Kentucky, travelled to Knoxville, Tenn. to face the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Despite a strong showing in the first half and keeping the score within one possession in the second half, Tennessee's offense got the better of Missouri's defense and ultimately were defeated 66-24. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook rushed for 106 yards, and the Missouri offense as a unit contributed 389 yards. Tennessee's high powered offense behind quarterback Hendon Hooker tallied 724 yards of total offense.
Columbia Missourian
‘The wheels fell off’: Missouri overwhelmed on Rocky Top
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It wasn’t long ago Missouri and Tennessee competed against one another in the middle of the SEC East standings. The Tigers won back-to-back games by an identical 50-17 scoreline in both 2017 and 2018. Since then, the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) have slowly closed the gap...
Columbia Missourian
'A coach's dream': Missouri's Young returns to where it all started
Over a five-week stretch, Missouri played in four homecoming games. The Tigers' road game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, marks their first away from Columbia that's not a homecoming affair since Week 2 against Kansas State. But the Tigers have one player returning home this weekend: Elijah Young, Tennessee’s Class 5A...
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Missouri offers three-star lineman Ginther
The class of 2024 recruiting circuit is heating up for Missouri. One of the latest offers went to three-star interior offensive lineman Gage Ginther of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ginther ranked fifth at his position in Colorado, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds five...
Columbia Missourian
Fading fantasies
Temperatures fell below freezing Friday but football teams across mid-Missouri soldiered on as they played for the district championship title. Rock Bridge’s season ended as the Bruins fell to De Smet 44-21 in Columbia. Blair Oaks’ undefeated campaign will continue into the state playoffs after it defeated St. Francis Borgia 54-14. Blair Oaks faces Lift for Life Academy Charter next Friday in the Class 2 district quarterfinals.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers share the wealth in 82-53 win over Lindenwood
MIZZOU ARENA — For the third straight game, Missouri men's basketball reached the 20-assist mark in the in its 82-53 victory over Lindenwood (1-2) on Sunday at home. The Tigers improved to 3-0 after playing their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Lions. After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown...
Columbia Missourian
Caton stars as Boonville tops Moberly in district final
Boonville quarterback Colby Caton led the Pirates to their first district title in 11 years with a 28-13 win over Moberly on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 final in Moberly. Caton finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball heats up late to pull away from Southeast Missouri
Missouri women's basketball didn't put on quite the same clinic as it did against Bradley, but a strong defensive effort along with an offense that heated up late were enough to give the Tigers a 62-50 win over Southeast Missouri. Missouri (3-0) entered the fourth quarter with a slim 46-42...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's hoops faces quick turnaround against Lindenwood
Missouri men’s basketball has just 48 hours to rest and recover after its 92-85 win over Penn on Friday. The Tigers welcome their third opponent to Mizzou Arena, looking to improve their record to 3-0 when they face Lindenwood. The game tips off at 5 p.m. Sunday and can...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball comes up short in bid for second SEC win
Having clawed back into Saturday’s home match against LSU with a gutsy fourth set, Missouri volleyball was on the brink of its second Southeastern Conference win. After LSU’s Samarah Hill recorded her seventh kill of the match to give her team match point, MU sophomore Jordan Iliff slammed a kill of her own to tie the decisive set at 14-all.
Columbia Missourian
Gomillion, MU men's basketball limit Dingle in win over Penn
With under five minutes to go in the second half, Tre Gomillion held his hand up and calmed the Tigers down before gliding past Penn’s Jordan Dingle, drawing a couple of Penn defenders and earning a trip to the free-throw line. He later added a layup to extend Missouri’s lead to 80-71, and Penn took a timeout after Dingle missed a 3 on the ensuing possession.
Columbia Missourian
Five individual champs pace MU wrestling to first place in Tiger Style Invite
Missouri wrestling took first place in the Tiger Style Invite on Saturday at Staley High School in Kansas City. The Tigers finished with 187.5 points, well ahead of second-place Cal Poly (129.5) and third-place Illinois (127.5). Little Rock took fourth (93.5), and Drexel rounded out the field with 70 points.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball falls to Missouri Baptist in AMC final
Columbia College women’s volleyball lost to Missouri Baptist at home 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22) in the American Midwest Conference championship final. The Cougars battled against Missouri Baptist but got behind early, losing the first two sets, which was too much to overcome.
Columbia Missourian
Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final
Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police, community members to visit National Civil Rights Museum
With hopes of empowering “our community by broadening perspectives on the pursuit of civil rights,” 36 community members set out Tuesday for Memphis on a trip to visit the National Civil Rights Museum, according to a Columbia City Council memo. Five high school students, at least five Columbia...
Comments / 0