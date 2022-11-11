ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says

Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
WHAS 11

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)

The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high. The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.
WHAS 11

Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
WHAS 11

‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Broke Up

Gabby Windey is opening up about her split from Erich Schwer. On Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the former Bachelorette publicly spoke about her split from her fiancé for the first time. "I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we...
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
WHAS 11

'1923' Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Hunt Down Their Enemies in 'Yellowstone' Prequel

The first teaser for Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is here! Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are ready to defend their land. In the 30-second promo, which debuted during the Yellowstone season 5 premiere Sunday, viewers get a first look at Ford and Mirren in action as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. As the voiceover warns, life has not been easy for this generation of the Dutton clan.
WHAS 11

Michelle Obama on How She and Barack Are Handling Daughters Sasha and Malia Dating

Michelle and Barack Obama are doing just fine with their daughters dating! The former FLOTUS talked about Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, having grown-up relationships. "I think it's wonderful," Michelle tells Robin Roberts during Sunday’s special 20/20 interview. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."
WHAS 11

How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth During Remembrance Day

Remembering the Queen. Kate Middleton kept the memory of Queen Elizabeth II close to her heart during the nation's first Remembrance Day since her death in September. The Princess of Wales was in attendance -- alongside her husband, Prince William -- at the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, and made a notable choice of accessory that appeared to be a tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

