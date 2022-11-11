Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Zoë Kravitz Talks Falling for Channing Tatum, and What She Learned From Her Divorce
Zoë Kravitz is all in when it comes to her relationship with Channing Tatum. The Batman star appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ and gets candid about her relationship with the actor. Kravitz, 30, and Tatum, 42, met on the set of her upcoming directorial...
WHAS 11
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Details From Her Baby Shower and Why She Walked in With Tarek's Daughter
Heather Rae El Moussa was showered with love during her Winter Wonderland baby shower. The Selling Sunset star was joined by her family, friends and co-stars as she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child. "Showered with love is an understatement 🤍 Yesterday...
WHAS 11
Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella. For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this...
WHAS 11
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says
Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
WHAS 11
Jana Kramer Talks Brief Romance With Chris Evans and 'Embarrassing' Last Date: 'I'm Actually Still Mortified'
Jana Kramer has some history with Captain America. The 38-year-old singer and actress reveals her brief romance with Chris Evans in the wake of the 41-year-old Avengers star being namedPeople magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. In a recent episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, Kramer opens up to...
WHAS 11
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)
The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high. The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.
WHAS 11
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
Jennifer Aniston is grieving the death of her father, John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. He was 89. In a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Monday, the 53-year-old Friends star remembers her dad by sharing photos of the two of them from when she was a baby to more recently.
WHAS 11
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
WHAS 11
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
WHAS 11
Nicola Peltz Reacts to Husband Brooklyn Beckham Wanting 10 Kids (Exclusive)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is all in for a big family! In August, the actresses’ husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, dished to ET that he wants to have 10 children with his wife. Nicola doesn’t mind that number at all. "That is really sweet," she tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "We...
WHAS 11
‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Broke Up
Gabby Windey is opening up about her split from Erich Schwer. On Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the former Bachelorette publicly spoke about her split from her fiancé for the first time. "I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we...
WHAS 11
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
WHAS 11
Letitia Wright Tells Heartbreaking Story of Finding Out About Chadwick Boseman's Death Via Email
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast is remembering the franchise's late star, Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright, who plays Boseman's on-screen sister, Shuri, opened up over the weekend in an emotional Q&A following a SAG Awards screening of the new Marvel film. The 29-year-old actress shared the...
WHAS 11
'1923' Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Hunt Down Their Enemies in 'Yellowstone' Prequel
The first teaser for Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is here! Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are ready to defend their land. In the 30-second promo, which debuted during the Yellowstone season 5 premiere Sunday, viewers get a first look at Ford and Mirren in action as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. As the voiceover warns, life has not been easy for this generation of the Dutton clan.
WHAS 11
'Little People, Big World': Tori and Zach Talk Parenting Struggles With Three Kids (Exclusive)
Zach and Tori Roloff are feeling the strain of having three kids. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Tuesday's episode of TLC's Little People, Big World, the young parents keep it real about raising three kids on their own. "There's times, yeah, we feel outnumbered. Jackson has his needs,...
WHAS 11
'The Voice': Camila Cabello and John Legend Offer Advice to Incoming Coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper
Camila Cabello and John Legend can't wait to welcome new coaches to The Voice family!. The season 22 coaches caught up with ET before the first live show on Monday, where they dished on their notes for Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, who will join Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson for the upcoming 23rd season of the NBC singing competition.
WHAS 11
Princess Diana's Biographer Andrew Morton Reveals Where Her Secret Tapes Are Today (Exclusive)
With Princess Diana's life at the forefront of The Crown's fifth season, viewers are naturally curious about the real-life story of the late Princess of Wales. And no one had a more in-depth look into her life than biographer Andrew Morton. Morton, who penned the 1992 biography, Diana: Her True...
WHAS 11
Michelle Obama on How She and Barack Are Handling Daughters Sasha and Malia Dating
Michelle and Barack Obama are doing just fine with their daughters dating! The former FLOTUS talked about Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, having grown-up relationships. "I think it's wonderful," Michelle tells Robin Roberts during Sunday’s special 20/20 interview. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."
WHAS 11
How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth During Remembrance Day
Remembering the Queen. Kate Middleton kept the memory of Queen Elizabeth II close to her heart during the nation's first Remembrance Day since her death in September. The Princess of Wales was in attendance -- alongside her husband, Prince William -- at the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, and made a notable choice of accessory that appeared to be a tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
