iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: November 6-9
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Rodriguez Hakeem Gamble, 33, of Stockton Street, Statesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of misdemeanor resist or delay an officer, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. ♦ Ashlie Ann Natali, 37, of...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville historian honored by N.C. Society of Historians
Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the N.C. Society of Historians at the organization’s annual awards dinner at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer. Hill’s book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1789-1989,” received the 2022 NCSH Award of...
iredellfreenews.com
Union Grove Ruritan Club honors local veterans (Photos)
The Union Grove Ruritan Club honored area veterans at its Veterans Day Dinner at the Community Building in Union Grove on Friday. Veterans of all the armed services and their families were invited to attend a dinner prepared by Union Grove Ruritan Club members, including Hawaiian chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, cole slaw, and blackberry, peach and apple cobbler.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids
Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms, will be sent out on November 22, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Ave, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 PM local time on December 5, 2022. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
iredellfreenews.com
Carolyn Barbara Saine
Carolyn Barbara Taylor Saine, 80, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born on May 31, 1942, in Bristol, Tenn., to the late Herbert and Ethel Riordan Taylor. Her family owned the Western Sizzlin Steak House in Kannapolis. She was a self-taught artist who loved...
iredellfreenews.com
Jimmy Reeves Sipes
Jimmy Reeves Sipes, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born in Iredell County, Jim was the son of the late Ross Andrew Sipes and Essie Burns Sipes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Nancy Waugh Sipes, and son, Ronnie Eugene Sipes. Jim...
iredellfreenews.com
Kimberly Ann Oglietti
Kimberly Ann Scott Oglietti, 56, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Kim was born February 27, 1966, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and is the daughter of Wayne and Nila Scott of Burgettstown, Pa.. She was a graduate of University of Pittsburgh and on November 18, 1991, she married Gregory T. Oglietti, who survives. She loved her family and traveling around the U.S. to National Parks.
iredellfreenews.com
Dayton Levi Pharr
Dayton Levi Pharr, born September 12, 2022, to Dillon and Danielle Redfield Pharr, passed away on November 9, 2022, at Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. Dayton was preceded in death by his grandparents, Buddy and Vickie Johnson. Dayton leaves behind his parents; three brothers, Christian, Dawson, and...
iredellfreenews.com
Family Fall Festival planned for November 18 at Mitchell Community College campus
A Family Fall Festival is scheduled for Friday, November 18, on the Mitchell Community College campus in Statesville. There will be games and activities, including a pumpkin painting contest, a raffle concessions and a cakewalk. The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Natalie McLean, a student at...
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: October 31 – November 8
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Santiago Jose Portillo, born to Jose Portillo and Quethzali Salgado of Statesville. ♦ A girl, Samara Rodriguez Vivar, born to Jacobo Ridriguez and Tifany Vivar of Mooresville. ♦ A boy, Palmer Edward Stroud, born to Skylar...
iredellfreenews.com
James William Brotherton
James “Jimmy” William Brotherton, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born on July 19, 1950, in Mooresville to the late Ottis and Jean Brotherton. Jimmy was a graduate of Mooresville High School. He was a very proud U.S. Army Vietnam veteran...
iredellfreenews.com
Jason Thomas Wing
Jason Thomas Wing, 46, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on September 22, 1976, in Charleston, S.C., to Thomas “Tom” and Sharon Vroma Wing. Jason was formerly employed with Ingersoll-Rand in Davidson, N.C., in the IT department. In addition to his...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council rejects River Rock project, delays decision on North Fork Business Park
Following the unanimous recommendation to deny by the Planning and Zoning Board, the Troutman Town Council rejected the River Rock triplex project on Thursday night, despite adjoining neighborhood support, after hearing numerous objections from others in the Perth Road area who said the project did not fit in the existing single-family home environment.
iredellfreenews.com
Local youth pastor writes guide to dragon hunting for kids of all ages
Dragons are a big deal in author Mark T. Collins’ neighborhood. His book, “When Going on a Dragon Hunt,” written with the wit and wisdom of his own family’s experience, is a semi-exhaustive guide for hunting the dragons hiding in yours. Accompanied by illustrator Jonny Jimison’s...
iredellfreenews.com
William Clyde Anderson
William Clyde Anderson, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He aas born June 2, 1937, to the late Clyde Anderson and Eva Harris Anderson. William loved Joyce, his wife of 45 years; farming the land he grew up on; listening to bluegrass music; dancing; relaxing at the beach with family; tending his cattle; racing, and going to auctions. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
iredellfreenews.com
Pamela Joan Englebert
Pamela “Pam” Joan Englebert passed away at her home on Friday, November 4, 2022. Pam was a joy to know and to be around. She loved making “Old Time” music and all of the many folks with whom she played. She valued her years at Central Piedmont Community College and, following her retirement, missed the many friends she made while employed there.
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS recognizes two outgoing board members, auto tech teacher and Lady Raiders volleyball team
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Chairman Todd Carver presented outgoing board members Martin Page and Sam Kennington in recognition of their decades of service to the district on Monday evening. According to Carver, Page and Kennington have made a “serious investment in education and in the lives of the children...
