A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Anthony Joseph D’Ambra
Anthony “Tony” Joseph D’Ambra, 93, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was born on May 1, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Mary Longo D’Ambra. Mr. D’Ambra was a veteran serving...
iredellfreenews.com
Jimmy Reeves Sipes
Jimmy Reeves Sipes, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born in Iredell County, Jim was the son of the late Ross Andrew Sipes and Essie Burns Sipes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Nancy Waugh Sipes, and son, Ronnie Eugene Sipes. Jim...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville historian honored by N.C. Society of Historians
Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the N.C. Society of Historians at the organization’s annual awards dinner at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer. Hill’s book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1789-1989,” received the 2022 NCSH Award of...
iredellfreenews.com
Marjorie Ann Singleton Bass
Marjorie Ann Singleton Bass passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on November 11, 2022, at the age of 88. Marjorie was born on August 3, 1934, to Clyde Thomas Singleton and Lois Stubbs Singleton in Shelby, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44...
iredellfreenews.com
Janis Elizabeth Cranford Ford
Our Mother, Janis Ford, sings with Angels on this day and her tired body has pain no more as her soul moves easily through God’s kingdom. Surrounded by her family, she slipped quietly out of this world on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Janis Elizabeth Cranford Ford, 74, was born...
iredellfreenews.com
Carolyn Barbara Saine
Carolyn Barbara Taylor Saine, 80, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born on May 31, 1942, in Bristol, Tenn., to the late Herbert and Ethel Riordan Taylor. Her family owned the Western Sizzlin Steak House in Kannapolis. She was a self-taught artist who loved...
iredellfreenews.com
James William Brotherton
James “Jimmy” William Brotherton, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born on July 19, 1950, in Mooresville to the late Ottis and Jean Brotherton. Jimmy was a graduate of Mooresville High School. He was a very proud U.S. Army Vietnam veteran...
iredellfreenews.com
William Clyde Anderson
William Clyde Anderson, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He aas born June 2, 1937, to the late Clyde Anderson and Eva Harris Anderson. William loved Joyce, his wife of 45 years; farming the land he grew up on; listening to bluegrass music; dancing; relaxing at the beach with family; tending his cattle; racing, and going to auctions. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: October 31 – November 8
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Santiago Jose Portillo, born to Jose Portillo and Quethzali Salgado of Statesville. ♦ A girl, Samara Rodriguez Vivar, born to Jacobo Ridriguez and Tifany Vivar of Mooresville. ♦ A boy, Palmer Edward Stroud, born to Skylar...
iredellfreenews.com
Jason Thomas Wing
Jason Thomas Wing, 46, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on September 22, 1976, in Charleston, S.C., to Thomas “Tom” and Sharon Vroma Wing. Jason was formerly employed with Ingersoll-Rand in Davidson, N.C., in the IT department. In addition to his...
iredellfreenews.com
Pamela Joan Englebert
Pamela “Pam” Joan Englebert passed away at her home on Friday, November 4, 2022. Pam was a joy to know and to be around. She loved making “Old Time” music and all of the many folks with whom she played. She valued her years at Central Piedmont Community College and, following her retirement, missed the many friends she made while employed there.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids
Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms, will be sent out on November 22, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Ave, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 PM local time on December 5, 2022. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
iredellfreenews.com
Union Grove Ruritan Club honors local veterans (Photos)
The Union Grove Ruritan Club honored area veterans at its Veterans Day Dinner at the Community Building in Union Grove on Friday. Veterans of all the armed services and their families were invited to attend a dinner prepared by Union Grove Ruritan Club members, including Hawaiian chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, cole slaw, and blackberry, peach and apple cobbler.
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman elected to Iredell Health Foundation Board of Directors
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, has recently appointed a new member to its Board of Directors. William Troutman, owner & president of Troutman Funeral Home, was elected to the Board at this year’s annual meeting. Board member nominations are brought to the Executive...
iredellfreenews.com
Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program
The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: November 6-9
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Rodriguez Hakeem Gamble, 33, of Stockton Street, Statesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of misdemeanor resist or delay an officer, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. ♦ Ashlie Ann Natali, 37, of...
iredellfreenews.com
Amahl and the Night Visitors: Christmas opera showcases talents of local vocalists
The voice students of Melody Beaty will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian-Carlo Menotti on November 27 and 29 in Statesville and Taylorsville. This is a beautiful Christmas opera about the journey of the three kings led by a star in search of the Christ child.
iredellfreenews.com
Family Fall Festival planned for November 18 at Mitchell Community College campus
A Family Fall Festival is scheduled for Friday, November 18, on the Mitchell Community College campus in Statesville. There will be games and activities, including a pumpkin painting contest, a raffle concessions and a cakewalk. The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Natalie McLean, a student at...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Christmas activities planned; parade entrant deadline set for November 25
Troutman Parks and Recreation Coordinator Emily Watson, the Parks and Recreation Committee, and the Friends of ESC Park group are planning a full slate holiday fun events for the community to enjoy the town’s amenities and to get to know their neighbors. Holiday decorations are already going up along...
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS recognizes two outgoing board members, auto tech teacher and Lady Raiders volleyball team
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Chairman Todd Carver presented outgoing board members Martin Page and Sam Kennington in recognition of their decades of service to the district on Monday evening. According to Carver, Page and Kennington have made a “serious investment in education and in the lives of the children...
