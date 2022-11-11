ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Ann Holt Sherrill Godfrey

Ann Holt Sherrill Godfrey, 79, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family in her home on Friday, November 11, 2022. Ann was born April 19, 1943, to the late Francis Holt Sherrill and Selma Word Dishmon Sherrill. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Marshall L....
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mary Frances Mayhew Haynes

Mary Frances Mayhew Haynes, 88, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at Maple Leaf Health Care Center. Born on January 7, 1934, in Iredell County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Lee Curley and Addie Mae. She was preceded in death by her...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

William Clyde Anderson

William Clyde Anderson, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He aas born June 2, 1937, to the late Clyde Anderson and Eva Harris Anderson. William loved Joyce, his wife of 45 years; farming the land he grew up on; listening to bluegrass music; dancing; relaxing at the beach with family; tending his cattle; racing, and going to auctions. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SALISBURY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Windle Wilkie Shrewsbury Jr.

Windle Wilkie Shrewsbury Jr., 58, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 9, 1964, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Windle and Margaret Anderson Shrewsbury. Windle enjoyed working and restoring cars, hunting, and fishing. He loved his family and...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Daniel Lee Davis

Daniel Lee Davis, 51, of Stony Point, N.C., passed away on November 10, 2022, at his home after a brief illness. He was born August 26, 1971, in Iredell County, N.C., to Thomas Israel Davis of Stony Point and Aletha (Gail) Shumaker of Statesville. Daniel was preceded in death by...
STONY POINT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO Felony Arrests: November 6-9

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Rodriguez Hakeem Gamble, 33, of Stockton Street, Statesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of misdemeanor resist or delay an officer, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. ♦ Ashlie Ann Natali, 37, of...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program

The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Union Grove Ruritan Club honors local veterans (Photos)

The Union Grove Ruritan Club honored area veterans at its Veterans Day Dinner at the Community Building in Union Grove on Friday. Veterans of all the armed services and their families were invited to attend a dinner prepared by Union Grove Ruritan Club members, including Hawaiian chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, cole slaw, and blackberry, peach and apple cobbler.
UNION GROVE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)

Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy