Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Ann Holt Sherrill Godfrey
Ann Holt Sherrill Godfrey, 79, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family in her home on Friday, November 11, 2022. Ann was born April 19, 1943, to the late Francis Holt Sherrill and Selma Word Dishmon Sherrill. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Marshall L....
iredellfreenews.com
Mary Frances Mayhew Haynes
Mary Frances Mayhew Haynes, 88, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at Maple Leaf Health Care Center. Born on January 7, 1934, in Iredell County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Lee Curley and Addie Mae. She was preceded in death by her...
iredellfreenews.com
William Clyde Anderson
William Clyde Anderson, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He aas born June 2, 1937, to the late Clyde Anderson and Eva Harris Anderson. William loved Joyce, his wife of 45 years; farming the land he grew up on; listening to bluegrass music; dancing; relaxing at the beach with family; tending his cattle; racing, and going to auctions. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
iredellfreenews.com
Windle Wilkie Shrewsbury Jr.
Windle Wilkie Shrewsbury Jr., 58, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 9, 1964, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Windle and Margaret Anderson Shrewsbury. Windle enjoyed working and restoring cars, hunting, and fishing. He loved his family and...
iredellfreenews.com
Daniel Lee Davis
Daniel Lee Davis, 51, of Stony Point, N.C., passed away on November 10, 2022, at his home after a brief illness. He was born August 26, 1971, in Iredell County, N.C., to Thomas Israel Davis of Stony Point and Aletha (Gail) Shumaker of Statesville. Daniel was preceded in death by...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman officials, staff meet with state lawmakers to detail funding priorities
Officials from municipalities and the school systems met individually with N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Reps. Jeff McNeely and Grey Mills on Thursday to share their top priorities in hopes of getting state funding for these initiatives. Sawyer said this was an opportunity to learn from local officials from across...
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: November 6-9
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Rodriguez Hakeem Gamble, 33, of Stockton Street, Statesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of misdemeanor resist or delay an officer, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. ♦ Ashlie Ann Natali, 37, of...
iredellfreenews.com
Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program
The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Mooresville awash in red, white and blue for Veterans Day Parade
The Mooresville community lined Main Street on Saturday to cheer on hundreds of veterans, bands, scouts, and supporters who marched to celebrate and thank those who have served America. The parade was the culmination of a week-long Veterans Celebration, including a flag processional and ceremony on Monday, a blood drive...
iredellfreenews.com
Union Grove Ruritan Club honors local veterans (Photos)
The Union Grove Ruritan Club honored area veterans at its Veterans Day Dinner at the Community Building in Union Grove on Friday. Veterans of all the armed services and their families were invited to attend a dinner prepared by Union Grove Ruritan Club members, including Hawaiian chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, cole slaw, and blackberry, peach and apple cobbler.
iredellfreenews.com
Family Fall Festival planned for November 18 at Mitchell Community College campus
A Family Fall Festival is scheduled for Friday, November 18, on the Mitchell Community College campus in Statesville. There will be games and activities, including a pumpkin painting contest, a raffle concessions and a cakewalk. The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Natalie McLean, a student at...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council rejects River Rock project, delays decision on North Fork Business Park
Following the unanimous recommendation to deny by the Planning and Zoning Board, the Troutman Town Council rejected the River Rock triplex project on Thursday night, despite adjoining neighborhood support, after hearing numerous objections from others in the Perth Road area who said the project did not fit in the existing single-family home environment.
iredellfreenews.com
Local youth pastor writes guide to dragon hunting for kids of all ages
Dragons are a big deal in author Mark T. Collins’ neighborhood. His book, “When Going on a Dragon Hunt,” written with the wit and wisdom of his own family’s experience, is a semi-exhaustive guide for hunting the dragons hiding in yours. Accompanied by illustrator Jonny Jimison’s...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
Comments / 0