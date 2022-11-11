ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

William Clyde Anderson

William Clyde Anderson, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He aas born June 2, 1937, to the late Clyde Anderson and Eva Harris Anderson. William loved Joyce, his wife of 45 years; farming the land he grew up on; listening to bluegrass music; dancing; relaxing at the beach with family; tending his cattle; racing, and going to auctions. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SALISBURY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Daniel Lee Davis

Daniel Lee Davis, 51, of Stony Point, N.C., passed away on November 10, 2022, at his home after a brief illness. He was born August 26, 1971, in Iredell County, N.C., to Thomas Israel Davis of Stony Point and Aletha (Gail) Shumaker of Statesville. Daniel was preceded in death by...
STONY POINT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Ann Holt Sherrill Godfrey

Ann Holt Sherrill Godfrey, 79, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family in her home on Friday, November 11, 2022. Ann was born April 19, 1943, to the late Francis Holt Sherrill and Selma Word Dishmon Sherrill. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Marshall L....
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Union Grove Ruritan Club honors local veterans (Photos)

The Union Grove Ruritan Club honored area veterans at its Veterans Day Dinner at the Community Building in Union Grove on Friday. Veterans of all the armed services and their families were invited to attend a dinner prepared by Union Grove Ruritan Club members, including Hawaiian chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, cole slaw, and blackberry, peach and apple cobbler.
UNION GROVE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO Felony Arrests: November 6-9

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Rodriguez Hakeem Gamble, 33, of Stockton Street, Statesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of misdemeanor resist or delay an officer, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. ♦ Ashlie Ann Natali, 37, of...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)

Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

