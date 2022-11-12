ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Precinct 5 deputy resigns amid investigations after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home

A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable that was under investigation after a burglary victim's MacBook Pro ended up in his home, is confirmed by authorities to have resigned.

The video featured above is from the previous report.

As a result of his resignation, Precinct 5 said they will now be taking a deeper dive into this case. If they collect any evidence, they say it will now be turned over to the district attorney's office for potential criminal charges.

Amid the investigation, Deputy Celso Castillo was still on the force, but had restrictions, according to Constable Ted Heap's office.

The saga began Oct. 28. Nathan Kilcourse called Constables and made a report on his stolen MacBook.

RELATED: Precinct 5 deputy under investigation after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home

Castillo was the deputy who took the report. He was told that another deputy had stopped some suspicious teenagers early that morning, but no items were found.

Kilcourse said he turned on the "Find My iPhone" app and tracked his Laptop to be at a home in Katy with a Precinct 5 patrol car parked out front.

The victim knocked at the door and he said Castillo answered.

Kilcourse recalled confronting the then deputy, "I tell him like, 'My MacBook says it's here and you're telling me it's not.' And he says again, 'I don't know where your effing MacBook is at, but it's not here.'"

A short time later, he says Castillo called him, claiming that he found the laptop in the trunk of his patrol car.

Precinct 5 says Castillo told supervisors he forgot to catalogue and turn in the laptop at the end of his shift. However, he says that explanation just doesn't match his MacBook's location history.

"At 9:30 at night you have to turn it on for it to ping, you have to know where it's at," Kilcourse said.

Comments / 9

Oration Parker
2d ago

Why throw your careeraway for something so pity! You a cop and don't know they have location finding stuff on them.

Reply
7
Danny Kelley
1d ago

search warrant should of been made to search cops house probably filled with stolen property

Reply(1)
9
C
1d ago

Does he avoid charges this way? With an ‘oath to protect’ he really should face the consequences of his action.

Reply
4
