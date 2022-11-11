Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
WWE's Stone Cold Steve Austin Is Getting Shredded In The Gym As WrestleMania 39 Rumors Swirl
Stone Cold Steve Austin is kicking ass in the gym, but is it for a WrestleMania match?
wrestlinginc.com
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Teases Romantic Storyline For Emma On SmackDown
On the action-packed November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Shotzi Blackheart won a #1 contenders match to be named the next challenger for Ronda Rousey's Smackdown Women's Championship. After the match, Emma caught up with Shotzi in a backstage segment that eventually saw Shayna Baszler choke out the #1 contender on behalf of Rousey, setting up a singles match between the two for next week's episode of "SmackDown."
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match
Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
tjrwrestling.net
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE World Cup
Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was originally set to be part of the WWE World Cup on SmackDown but injury meant he was pulled from the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
Details On Contracts Of Recent WWE Signings
We have new details on the fresh World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) contracts of Hit Row and other returnees. According to Fightful Select, “several” professional wrestlers that were brought back to the promotion and placed on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown are on three-year contracts, and are all expected to expire in mid-2025. The entire faction of Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, Ashante Adonis) reportedly are on the same type of contract.
Comments / 0