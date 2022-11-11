Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer’s Hilarious Response To Tyrus Winning The NWA Title
One WWE Hall of Famer kept his remarks brief but couldn’t help the laughter when told that Tyrus had become the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
tjrwrestling.net
Nick Aldis & Mickie James Linked To World Of Sport Reboot In UK
It would seem that plans are in place for a fresh version of World Of Sport in the UK, which could see involvement from Nick Aldis and Mickie James. World Of Sport was iconic in the United Kingdom until its demise in 1985. It was finally rebooted with a one-off special on New Year’s Eve in 2016, and a full series was commissioned in 2018, with a short tour of the country the following year.
tjrwrestling.net
NWA Powerrr Results (November 15)
The results are in for NWA Powerrr. On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) held another edition of its NWA Powerrr program. You can watch the stream of the episode on YouTube and FITE TV. Here are the results from Tuesday’s show, courtesy of WrestleZone:. *...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Names The Most ‘Ill Booked’ WWE Superstar Ever
When it comes to Paul Wight, who was known as “The Big Show” during his time with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), legendary wrestling icon Jim Ross believes that the company’s creative team made way too many mistakes with his booking. Joining WWE in 1999 after leaving World...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star
Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video
“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
WWE's Stone Cold Steve Austin Is Getting Shredded In The Gym As WrestleMania 39 Rumors Swirl
Stone Cold Steve Austin is kicking ass in the gym, but is it for a WrestleMania match?
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Latest Blackfishing Allegations
Folks on the internet are upset over Bhad Bhabie’s antics once again, but the Dr-Phil-trainwreck-turned-rapper swears people are trying to make something out of nothing. The most recent drama surrounding Bhad Bhabie started when she posted a recent selfie, wearing a long blonde wig and sporting a noticeably darker complexion. The Shade Room posted the clips to their page, immediately stirring the pot, which is when the comments about how badly she wants to be a Black woman started flooding in.
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”
Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match
Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Talent Suffers Suspected Broken Collarbone At Independent Show
An AEW star looks set for an extended period on the shelf after getting injured during a show in New York this past weekend. It would seem that Abadon will be out of action following her match with Joey Ace, where it’s believed she suffered a broken collarbone. A...
tjrwrestling.net
“What A Waste Of Talent” – Konnan Blasts AEW
Former WCW US Champion Konnan has hit out at Tony Khan and AEW for the handling of two of the company’s current champions. With Full Gear now coming into sharp focus for AEW, two of the company’s champions have been singled out with the company criticised for the way they have been presented on television as of late.
tjrwrestling.net
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title
And new! Tyrus is your NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion!. Located in New Orleans, Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) would their Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, with the main event being a triple-threat match seeing Trevor Murdoch defending his NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship against Tyrus and Matt Cardona.
tjrwrestling.net
GUNTHER Wants A Match With Former WWE Champion
Originally rising to stardom in NXT UK, and then NXT, current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader GUNTHER has had a smooth transition to the main roster being featured on WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and he’s already a top star in the company at that. However,...
tjrwrestling.net
Details On Contracts Of Recent WWE Signings
We have new details on the fresh World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) contracts of Hit Row and other returnees. According to Fightful Select, “several” professional wrestlers that were brought back to the promotion and placed on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown are on three-year contracts, and are all expected to expire in mid-2025. The entire faction of Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, Ashante Adonis) reportedly are on the same type of contract.
tjrwrestling.net
‘Undeniable’ Zoey Stark Addresses Why She Turned Heel On Nikkita Lyons
Zoey Stark has addressed why she turned heel on Nikkita Lyons, labeling herself as “undeniable.”. During the November 8, 2022 episode of NXT, Zoey Stark backstabbed Nikkita Lyons after the two would be defeated in a WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.
Comments / 0