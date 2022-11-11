Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: The sound of nuptials
Noise complaint from land: A resident who did not wish to meet with police called in a complaint of noise. Officers who responded reported hearing music coming from the direction of a private club that was hosting a wedding. The officer ascertained the level of noise was not unreasonable for the hour. The officer reported his findings to a supervisor and went on about his work.
WINKNEWS.com
6 arrested by unlicensed contractor task force in North Port, 3 more wanted
The North Port Police Department has arrested six people due to an undercover investigation into unlicensed contractors. Police say an unlicensed contractor task force was established on November 1 called “Operation Con-Tractor.”. North Port detectives say they called the numbers advertised by several contractors on roadside signs and community...
Longboat Observer
Town beaches in good condition following recent storms
After a hurricane and a tropical storm in the last six weeks, Longboat Key's beaches remain in good shape with the potential for improvement where erosion is particularly common. The town's Public Works staff presented their annual report to the Town Commission at Monday’s workshop. Annual reports first began...
Longboat Observer
Read the text of Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo State of the City address
At Monday's swearing-in of new city commissioners, outgoing Mayor Erik Arroyo spoke of the city's accomplishments during the prior year and its potential going forward. Following is the text of his speech. City Manager Brown, members of the Sarasota City Commission, and my fellow Sarasota neighbors:. Today in Sarasota, a...
Englewood beachgoers feel impacts of red tide
Beachgoers say they definitely feel the impact after the FWC announced it found elevated levels of red tide algae in 16 beaches.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida
Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
snntv.com
High Traffic Volume is Causing Increased Accidents
High traffic volume is causing increased accidents. Trooper Kenn Watson says there are still roughly forty thousand contractors traversing to the Fort Myers area, Monday through Friday. And all this additional traffic, is causing more crashes. Over the weekend, there was a motorcyclist that lost their life, and a pedestrian...
Mysuncoast.com
Kyle Battie, Liz Alpert named Mayor, Vice Mayor of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Commission have selected Sarasota’s newest Mayor and Vice Mayor. District 1 Commissioner Kyle Battie has been selected by the City Commission to serve as mayor for the next year. District 2 Commissioner Liz Alpert has been selected to serve as vice mayor. Battie will take the spot previously filled by Erik Arroyo and Liz Alpert replace Battie as Vice Mayor.
Longboat Observer
Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Red tide brings coughing, dead fish to Venice beach in Sarasota
FWC said that red tide is showing up in Manatee and Sarasota counties, and on Venice Beach, dead fish are scattered along the coastline.
Bradenton man dies in crash on I-4 in Polk County
A man has died and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning.
Polk County Sheriff refuses to let them be!!
If you see an ear-tipped cat, LEAVE IT BE. Do not catch it and take it to animal control. Ear tips do not fair well at Polk Animal Control. Even if it’s friendly, which some ear tips are, they are usually euthanized as “feral and not adoptable”.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Community Fund hires its first director
Adrienne Bookhamer had no experience in family welfare when she took a position overseeing adoptions in Jefferson County, Colorado, outside Denver, in 1997. She would go on to spend 25 years connecting babies, kids and teenagers with families, first in a county government role and later with nonprofits. When she moved to Florida at the onset of the pandemic, settling in Lakewood Ranch, she commuted to Tampa for two years, running a nonprofit adoption services organization there.
Longboat Observer
Longboat board honors member who died
Michael Warnstedt, a member of the seven-member Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Board since 2021, was honored by the board on Tuesday following his death Oct. 22. The St. Petersburg native was 76. Warnstedt lived in Longboat Key for about four years and worked as a Florida licensed commercial real...
Mysuncoast.com
Two injured in Manatee motorcycle crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a motorcycle driven by a 54-year-old Ruskin man, with a 53-year-old woman rising as a passenger, were heading south on U.S. 41, approaching 61st Street East at about 11:30 a.m.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota city commissioners sworn in, pick Battie as mayor for 2022-23
Two years after he was elected to the Sarasota City Commission as the District 2 representative, Kyle Battie is now mayor. During Monday’s statutory meeting of the commission to swear in newly re-elected Jen Ahearn-Koch and newcomer Debbie Trice as at-large members, commissioners unanimously selected Battie, who served as vice mayor this past year, to succeed Erik Arroyo at the center of the dais. Commissioners Liz Alpert and Ahearn-Koch have served previously as mayor for a year, as had Hagen Brody, who ran an unsuccessful bid for Sarasota County Commission rather than seek reelection.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice Holiday Parade set for Nov. 26
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations are being made for the City of Venice’s Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. Residents can set up chairs in their favorite spots along the parade route starting Wednesday evening, as long as they are not in the median in the 100-300 blocks of West Venice Avenue, the city announced Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Child found alone in Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m. Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers. If you recognize this child, please call...
Longboat Observer
Wild Florida: Rain and wind place endangered air plants in peril
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the fate of giant and cardinal air plants at Myakka River State Park was of particular concern. Both native species are endangered in Florida because of habitat loss and illegal collecting of specimens from natural areas. They are also threatened by the invasive Mexican...
Comments / 3