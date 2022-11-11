Two years after he was elected to the Sarasota City Commission as the District 2 representative, Kyle Battie is now mayor. During Monday’s statutory meeting of the commission to swear in newly re-elected Jen Ahearn-Koch and newcomer Debbie Trice as at-large members, commissioners unanimously selected Battie, who served as vice mayor this past year, to succeed Erik Arroyo at the center of the dais. Commissioners Liz Alpert and Ahearn-Koch have served previously as mayor for a year, as had Hagen Brody, who ran an unsuccessful bid for Sarasota County Commission rather than seek reelection.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO