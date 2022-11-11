ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

q13fox.com

Former Pierce County deputy arrested for domestic violence

TACOMA, Wash. - A former Pierce County Sheriff's deputy, who was previously charged for stabbing a man, has been arrested for domestic violence. According to the Pierce County inmate roster, 52-year-old Robert Glen Carpenter is being held on second-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment-domestic violence death threats, interference with reporting of domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

'It was just chaos:' Man killed in police shooting at Federal Way apartment

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a Federal Way apartment Sunday night after police say he shot at officers and they returned fire. A spokesperson for the Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers said a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dash Point Apartments to check on his wellbeing.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect found dead in apartment after shootout with Federal Way police

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who shot his sister was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Way police Sunday evening, according to officers. At 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest. Officers arrived and found that a man had shot his sister when she arrived at his apartment to check on his well-being.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after biting Tukwila officer

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was arrested after attacking two citizens and two police officers in Tukwila. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Southcenter District about an argument that had turned into a physical fight. A belligerent man who was acting erratically was reported to have attacked a security guard and a customer.
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect shot and killed by deputies after multi-county police car chase

TENINO, Wash. - A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement following a car chase up through Oregon that ended in Thurston County. Officials said the situation started in Oregon on Monday morning. Law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle there, but were unsuccessful, so the suspects drove north on I-5 through Lewis County before getting into Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
waterlandblog.com

Fundraiser started for 8-year-old who was shot in face in Renton

Last Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8-year-old Isaiah was involved in an apparent road rage shooting in Renton, and was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As we previously reported, the driver of a blue Mustang shot toward the family car in an altercation on Friday, and struck Isaiah...
RENTON, WA

