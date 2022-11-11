Read full article on original website
Here's what it takes to hold a suspect in jail before trial in Washington state
WASHINGTON, USA — Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office joined the Des Moines Police Department in condemning a judge's decision to release four suspects in an armed carjacking instead of holding them in custody before arraignment. Instead, one suspect was released on $100,000 bail, two 17-year-olds...
Former Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant arrested in domestic violence incident
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A former sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was arrested at his Puyallup home by a SWAT team on Monday, according to a department spokesman. At 5:19 a.m., Robert Glen Carpenter’s girlfriend called the police about a domestic violence incident at their Puyallup home...
1 suspect killed, another injured in officer-involved shooting in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A police chase across Oregon and Washington ended in an officer-involved shooting involving multiple agencies on Monday as one suspect was shot and killed, and another was wounded. It started with an incident in Oregon around 12 p.m. that prompted officers in southwest Washington to...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal shooting at Ingraham HS
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has released charging documents that detail what exactly happened at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8 when a 17-year-old was fatally shot on campus. The incident started with a fight over the gun allegedly used in the shooting, according to...
Pierce County man pleads guilty to killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020
A Pierce County man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020 pleaded guilty to murder charges on Monday. Colin Patrick Dudley waived his right to a trial, pled guilty, and was sentenced to 320 months of imprisonment. Dudley was arrested in 2020 for the disappearance and death of Kassandra...
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
'It was just chaos:' Man killed in police shooting at Federal Way apartment
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a Federal Way apartment Sunday night after police say he shot at officers and they returned fire. A spokesperson for the Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers said a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dash Point Apartments to check on his wellbeing.
Man arrested after biting Tukwila officer
TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was arrested after attacking two citizens and two police officers in Tukwila. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Southcenter District about an argument that had turned into a physical fight. A belligerent man who was acting erratically was reported to have attacked a security guard and a customer.
Fundraiser started for 8-year-old who was shot in face in Renton
Last Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8-year-old Isaiah was involved in an apparent road rage shooting in Renton, and was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As we previously reported, the driver of a blue Mustang shot toward the family car in an altercation on Friday, and struck Isaiah...
Community unites around 9-year-old shot in suspected Renton road rage incident
BURIEN, Wash. — The young boy who was shot during a suspected road rage incident Friday afternoon is recovering at Harborview Medical Center. Police are still looking for the person who shot the boy. Nine-year-old Isaiah Johns' parents say he is still in the ICU, but did get his...
‘Turn yourself in’: Victim’s grandfather speaks out to Renton road-rage shooter
SEATTLE — A grandfather is speaking out three days after his 9-year-old grandson was critically wounded in a road rage shooting. Isaiah Johns remains in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center, but his family says he is steadily improving. The driver who shot him during a road-rage incident last...
Washington Man in High-Speed Pursuit Pleaded Guilty, But Now He's Suing Over the Arrest
A Buckley man has accused Pierce County sheriff's deputies of excessive force in what he claims was a seven-minute beat-down by at least a dozen law enforcement officers following a pursuit alleged to have reached speeds over 100 mph in August 2020. In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Randall Stevens...
6-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe on Saturday. Snohomish County authorities responded to a rollover crash near Woods Creek Road and Yaeger Road at around 10 p.m. A six-year-old with an injured arm as well as a 31-year-old woman were discovered by deputies. It is unclear...
