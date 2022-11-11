ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kevin O’Leary: FTX Fallout ‘Does Not Kill Crypto'

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary, who became a spokesperson for FTX in 2021, joins “First Mover” to discuss his reaction to the FTX disaster and his last conversation with former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Plus, an outlook on the crypto markets following bitcoin’s worst week in five months triggered by the FTX saga.
Thomas Braziel on FTX Bankruptcy Timeline

Thomas Braziel, managing partner at distressed corporate specialist 507 Capital, predicts the legal road ahead for FTX, citing its huge venture portfolio. He discusses the timeline of the crypto exchange's bankruptcy and if users can expect to recoup their funds.
What FTX's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing Means for Customers

How is a foreign entity like crypto exchange FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.? Thomas Braziel, managing partner at distressed corporate specialist 507 Capital, discusses the timeline of the FTX disaster, how its bankruptcy filing compares to other cases and what customers can expect.
FTX Fallout Is a 'Confidence Crisis' In the Crypto Ecosystem

ConsenSys Head Economist Lex Sokolin discusses the FTX collapse and impact on the crypto industry, saying it's a "confidence crisis in the ecosystem as a whole." While the continued fallout from the now-bankrupt exchange is weighing on crypto prices, Sokolin argues, "prices are not the end goal."
Crypto.com CEO Dismisses Balance Sheet Concerns

In a live question session hosted on YouTube, Kris Marszalek, CEO of crypto exchange Crypto.com, said the company’s balance sheet is strong and its exposure to FTX was limited to $10 million, down from a possible $1 billion in business the two exchanges previously had together. "The Hash" panel discusses the outlook for Crypto.com amid FTX contagion fears.
FTX Fallout: Bitcoin Miners’ Balance Slides; Paxos Ordered to Freeze $19M in Crypto

Bitcoin (BTC) miners or entities generating the cryptocurrency seem to be running down their coin stash amid the FTX-induced market panic. U.S. federal authorities have ordered cryptocurrency issuer Paxos to freeze $19 million worth of crypto tied to the bankrupt FTX exchange. Hong Kong-based digital asset platform Hbit Limited is unable to withdraw $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrencies deposited in the now-bankrupt FTX.
What’s in the Crypto Legislation Backed by Sam Bankman-Fried?

U.S. Senators are planning to push forward with the bipartisan Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act (DCCPA) crypto legislation backed by Sam Bankman-Fried despite the implosion his crypto exchange FTX. "The Hash" panel discusses the potential outcomes and Bankman-Fried's political reach in the latest fallout.
Levels to Watch for Bitcoin as FTX Fallout Continues

Amberdata Director of Derivatives Greg Magadini discusses his bitcoin analysis and outlook amid the stunning collapse of crypto exchange FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Plus, reactions to BlockFi reportedly preparing for possible bankruptcy, and Japanese crypto exchange Liquid Global halting withdrawals.
Bitcoin Cash Could Be Legal Tender in St. Kitts by March, Prime Minister Says

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) could be legal tender in Saint Kitts and Nevis by next March, its prime minister said at a conference on Saturday. Terrance Drew, who is also finance minister of the Caribbean country, said the decision would follow a process of due diligence and consultation with experts and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.
Crypto Exchange Binance Launching Recovery Fund to Help Rebuild Industry

Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao says his exchange is setting up an industry recovery fund to help rebuild the industry, with support from Tron, Huobi Global and Poloniex. "The Hash" panel discusses Binance's latest initiative and what this could mean for the future of the crypto industry.
Bitcoin Liquidity on Exchanges Falling Amid FTX Collapse

Bitcoin is rising from the depths of red to regain its foothold snugly above $16,000. Its liquidity on major exchanges has deteriorated significantly in the wake of FTX's collapse, with market depth falling to a five-month low of 7,000 BTC. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
TaxBit Exec on FTX Collapse, Crypto Taxes

The Financial Times reports FTX held less than $1 billion in liquid assets against $9 billion in liabilities before its bankruptcy filing. TaxBit Government Relations Senior Director Seth Wilks discusses the collapse of FTX and its financial considerations. Wilks also shares his insights into crypto taxes amid IRS scrutiny of the industry.
FTX Downfall Exposed 'Weaknesses' in Crypto, Janet Yellen Says: Report

In the aftermath of crypto exchange FTX's fall from grace, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the industry needs "very careful regulation," Bloomberg reported Saturday. "The Hash" hosts discuss Yellen's reported remarks and the implications for crypto regulation.
Crypto Funds Record Largest Inflows in 14 Weeks

The current bear market is reminiscent of bitcoin's capitulation in November 2018 when the cryptocurrency dropped 50% from its peak a year earlier in 2017. Meanwhile, crypto funds saw net inflows of $42 million last week, their largest in 14 weeks. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
Swan Bitcoin CEO on Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall

Last month, Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten said "Scam Bankman-Fried" was next to go down after the $60 billion collapse of Terra's luna and UST led by Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon. Klippsten joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss what he got right about the imploding crypto exchange FTX and where it's headed next.
Ukrainian Official Refutes FTX-Ukraine Money Laundering Rumors

Alex Bornyakov, deputy minister of digital transformation of Ukraine, took to Twitter Monday night to officially deny a conspiracy theory around the country's crypto fundraising effort. "A fundraising crypto foundation @_AidForUkraine used @FTX_Official to convert crypto donations into fiat in March. Ukraine's gov never invested any funds into FTX. The...
Kevin O'Leary Addresses FTX Fallout, Ties with Sam Bankman-Fried

Kevin O'Leary, O'Leary Ventures chairman, who became a spokesperson for FTX back in 2021, discusses his relationship with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and why he invested in the company. "It was meeting the team that gave me the confidence to get involved with this," he said.
Ledger Sees Crypto Cold Storage Sales Surging, CEO Says

Pascal Gauthier, CEO of cold wallet maker Ledger, discusses his take on the fallout of digital asset exchange FTX and why he expects interest in cold storage wallets to rise. Plus, the impact of FTX's implosion on bitcoin and the wider crypto industry.
Bitcoin Outlook as FTX Sees Mysterious Outflows Exceeding $600M

FTX officials confirmed the crypto exchange "was hacked" Friday night with outflows exceeding $600 million, instructing users to delete FTX apps and avoid its website. Hacken CEO Dyma Budorin explains what he knows about the hack as the fallout from the FTX collapse continues.

