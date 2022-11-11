Read full article on original website
IMGN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.05, changing hands as low as $4.97 per share. ImmunoGen, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NEO
In trading on Tuesday, shares of NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.49, changing hands as high as $11.99 per share. NeoGenomics Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals...
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS
The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
What Makes Hudson Technologies (HDSN) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
VOYA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.08, changing hands as low as $63.56 per share. Voya Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.77% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 26.08% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 34.13% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IFF make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
What Makes VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) a New Buy Stock
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 73.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.92% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 76.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Key Reasons Why Simon Property (SPG) Stock Soared 31% QTD
Shares of Simon Property SPG have gained 31% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 16%. Earlier this month, this Indianapolis, IN-based retail real estate investment trust (REIT) reported third-quarter 2022 comparable funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.97, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93. Moreover, the figure increased 1.7% year over year.
Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 11/17/22, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 11/30/22. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $20.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 11/17/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.69%, which compares to an average yield of 7.91% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $4.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Daily Dividend Report: BAX,GIS,YUM,PEG,FCPT
Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.
Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2022: PATH,DAVA,TSM,BRK.A,BRK.B
Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 4.0% this afternoon. In company news, UiPath (PATH) climbed 13% after the software firm overnight announced preliminary Q3 results exceeding its prior guidance for the three months...
