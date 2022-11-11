Read full article on original website
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
BBMC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBMC ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.98, changing hands as high as $77.15 per share. BBMC shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS
The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
Key Reasons Why Simon Property (SPG) Stock Soared 31% QTD
Shares of Simon Property SPG have gained 31% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 16%. Earlier this month, this Indianapolis, IN-based retail real estate investment trust (REIT) reported third-quarter 2022 comparable funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.97, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93. Moreover, the figure increased 1.7% year over year.
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Why Clean Harbors (CLH) is an Attractive Bet for Investors
Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH has performed well in the year-to-date period and shown the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Apparel Stores
In trading on Tuesday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of Stitch Fix, up about 14.7% and shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors up about 9.6% on the day. Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up...
Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2022: SHLS, NRGV, HPK
Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was just 0.3% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate...
Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 11/17/22, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 11/30/22. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $20.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 11/17/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.69%, which compares to an average yield of 7.91% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.77% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 26.08% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 34.13% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IFF make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2022: AEY,PATH,DAVA,TSM,BRK.A,BRK.B
Technology stocks backed away from their prior gains Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 3.3%. In company news, ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) was slipping 4.3% to reverse an early 8.5% gain, after the telecommunications hardware company reported a...
What Makes VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) a New Buy Stock
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
What Makes PBF Energy (PBF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Daily Dividend Report: BAX,GIS,YUM,PEG,FCPT
Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.
