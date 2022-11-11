Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
Sandvik (SDVKY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Sandvik AB (Symbol: SDVKY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.76, changing hands as high as $19.03 per share. Sandvik AB shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDVKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
BALL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $54.33, changing hands for $56.81/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy Roblox Stock and 3 Reasons to Sell
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a divisive stock since its direct listing in March 2021. The bulls claimed its gaming platform would lock in younger users and blossom into a self-sustaining ecosystem, while the bears argued it was merely a fad that would burn itself out before ever turning a profit.
NASDAQ
Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For IYG
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $185.19 per unit.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
CLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.73, changing hands as high as $22.97 per share. Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently trading up about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights Unum Group, AerCap Holdings, Heritage-Crystal Clean and Sterling Infrastructure
Chicago, IL – November 14, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Unum Group UNM, AerCap Holdings N.V. AER, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL. Give Your Investments a Boost with These 4 Low P/CF Stocks. The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback...
NASDAQ
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts. That said, over 70% of analysts covering PLUG stock remain bullish as the company reaffirmed its long-term targets, while others see the possibility of the company over-promising and under-delivering.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 11/13/2022
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria. YPF SA (ADR) (YPF)...
NASDAQ
Is General Electric Stock a Buy?
It's been a mixed year for General Electric (NYSE: GE), with disappointing healthcare and renewable energy earnings offset by robust aerospace and power performance. Still, it might surprise investors that the stock's price decline of 11.6% is an outperformance compared to the S&P 500 index's 20% decline. So does the...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Equipment and services segment of the equity market, look no further than the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/20/2011. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 14th
GMS Inc. PE Ratio (TTM) V2X, Inc. VVX: This company which provider critical mission solutions and support to defense clients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days. V2X, Inc. Price and Consensus. V2X,...
NASDAQ
China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
China Automotive Systems (CAAS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 500%. A...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Last week ended with a bang. The market rallied following potentially encouraging inflation news, and it was off to the races for depressed equities. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market --Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI), Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) -- rose 39%, 30%, and 11%, respectively, averaging out to a 26.7% ascent.
NASDAQ
Does Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) Growth Make Up for Its Net Losses?
Do you recall how online shopping evolved during the pandemic? For those of us with non-critical jobs, staying the majority of the time inside our homes meant requiring goods to be delivered to our doorstep. Suddenly, everyone and their mother ran an e-shop, and that's why Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was one of the biggest beneficiaries at the time. The pandemic has largely faded nowadays, and while many had expected Shopify's performance to relax from its record, pandemic-driven results, the company has grown further. Yet, despite its solid growth, Shopify's lack of profitability fails to inspire investors.
NASDAQ
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (IFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
