ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FUPs_0j7uYYVy00

An Uber driver fought back when a man tried to rob him early Friday morning.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Coral Street in the city's Port Richmond section.

Sources tell Action News the driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.

The driver, who has a license to carry, fired on the suspect who then ran off.

Police found the suspect a few blocks away. That person has not been identified.

The suspect is in critical condition.

Comments / 67

Margaret Sigler
4d ago

Kama will get you back ! People are taking matters into there own hands Now ! The police dont do a darn thing ! Thats what he gets! Driver s Tired of being victim s ! Yes be try to strike back save yourself if you can. let these CRIMINALS know that it is over ! ENOUGH is ENOUGH we are fighting back getting our stuff back with a good fight . Glad the driver was safe and very smart thinking. ENOUGH was ENOUGH.

Reply(5)
22
Carole Showell
4d ago

We love to see it! For years I've been thinking about getting a permit and finding some classes to take. Just in case. A lot of my clients have already done so (I'm a therapist).

Reply(1)
14
Maria Rios
4d ago

The Uber driver should receive a Trophy 🏆 by the City. Did what he had to do and 1 less (MURDERER, THEIF on the streets. GOOD JOB👍

Reply(1)
19
Related
Daily Voice

Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier

A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'

A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Help Identifying Shoplifters

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two suspects responsible for shoplifting numerous items from the Quick Chek in Manchester. According to police, the two left the store in a white Toyota Tundra. Pictures provided by authorities show one woman and...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Friends, family pay tribute to woman killed by man she knew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In South Philadelphia, friends and family paid tribute to a woman who was killed by a man she knew. Sahmyra Garcia was shot at least 10 times near Broad and Ellsworth Streets last Tuesday. Police sources tell Eyewitness News she had just taken out a protection from abuse order against her alleged killer.Prosecutors say the suspect is facing first-degree murder charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy