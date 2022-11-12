Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond

An Uber driver fought back when a man tried to rob him early Friday morning.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Coral Street in the city's Port Richmond section.

Sources tell Action News the driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.

The driver, who has a license to carry, fired on the suspect who then ran off.

Police found the suspect a few blocks away. That person has not been identified.

The suspect is in critical condition.