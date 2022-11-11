Make your closet look expensive and Insta-worthy with these affordable velvet hangers on Amazon: ‘They don’t give your shirts pointy shoulders’

Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Toast bread and bagels to perfection every time with this kitchen gadget that’s on sale on Amazon: ‘Works really fast and toasts evenly’
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While some people can’t start their morning without...
intheknow.com
Save on your heating bills this winter with Amazon’s top-selling heated blanket on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Affordable heated blankets that actually work and look...
intheknow.com
9 flattering and warm winter dresses to grab while they’re under $50 at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Who says you have to give up wearing...
intheknow.com
5 gifts under $50 your mom will absolutely love — from a luxury watch to a designer wallet
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. $50 is actually a pretty reasonable budget if...
intheknow.com
TikTok can’t decide if it loves or hates UGG Boot Guards — but either way, they’ll protect your shoes
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Like many Y2K trends, UGGs are back in...
intheknow.com
Looking for a unique holiday gift? Check out Eighth Generation’s gorgeous Native-designed wool blankets
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Finding a unique holiday gift can be hard...
intheknow.com
The 11 best gifts for your dad under $50 (because we know he’s hard to shop for, you’re welcome)
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Do not, I repeat, do not wait until...
intheknow.com
4 iconic ‘cool girl’ sneakers everyone should have in their closet because they’ll never go out of style
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Boots are a fall/winter essential and sandals are...
intheknow.com
10 holiday gifts your best friend will squeal over for $50 or less
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Tis the season to spoil your besties!. This...
intheknow.com
Ulta’s early Black Friday sale is on now, and these are the 6 best skin care deals you don’t want to miss
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Shopping for a beauty lover this holiday season?...
intheknow.com
The 6 best Dutch oven Amazon deals that aren’t Le Creuset
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There’s truly nothing better than cooking a warm,...
intheknow.com
What’s the difference between Botox and filler?
Lauren Caruso is an In The Know shopping contributor. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter. For the better part of the last decade, I’ve experimented with injectables. I say “experimented” because, unlike most medical treatments, it’s not an exact science. Rather, it’s more of an art — not only do techniques and preferences vary from dermatologist to dermatologist (or licensed injector, usually a nurse practitioner), but the same can be true for each patient.
intheknow.com
Bison Star Naturals’ beauty products are all made with organic, natural and locally sourced ingredients
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re looking to “clean” up your beauty...
intheknow.com
The 7 best deals under $35 at J.Crew’s early Black Friday sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It used to be that the best deals...
intheknow.com
Meet Milla, the fluffy cat who beat the odds
As adorable as she is inspirational, Milla The Cat (@millathecat) has overcome enormous odds during her journey to social media stardom, but her number one fan has always been the proud cat dad who stood by her side through it all. Milla, who is named after actress Milla Jovovich, is...
intheknow.com
Nail artist, Gina Oh, combines her love for art and fashion in her eye-catching designs
While traditional manicures make for a pleasant outing, expressing yourself with some stylish, next-level nail art is the perfect way to take advantage of the mini canvases on your fingertips. As NYC-based nail artist Gina Oh (@ohriginails) puts it, “When you see that your hands are beautiful with beautiful nail art, it just makes everything better.”
intheknow.com
MrBeast gives away $2.5 million jet in YouTube challenge
MrBeast gave his $2.5 million private jet to a fellow YouTuber after losing it in a challenge. MrBeast is known for his elaborate stunts (like an IRL Squid Game) and big giveaways. This time, he gathered 11 creators at London Southend airport, including Harry “W2S” Lewis, LazarBeam and Chunkz, for an endurance game.
intheknow.com
Bride-to-be uses twin to model wedding dress so she can see it from ‘all the angles’
One of the perks of being an identical twin is switching places. This twin and bride-to-be used the trick in a clever way. TikTok twins and basketball players Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth post content about their unique bond. Jenn is engaged to Corey Kispert, a basketball player for the NBA’s Washington Wizards. When Jenn shopped for a wedding dress, she asked LeeAnne for the assist to make sure the gown was a slam dunk.
intheknow.com
Fashion designer Elena Velez has created a signature style by seamlessly incorporating American craftsmanship with fine art
For Wisconsin and NYC-based fashion designer Elena Velez (@elenavelez), growing up in the Midwest and exploring industrial spaces left a lasting impression, influencing the creative identity she brings to her eponymous brand, Elena Velez. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Velez shares how she incorporates elements from her non-traditional childhood and the history of Midwestern craftsmanship in America through her work as a designer.
intheknow.com
These eco-friendly cleaning tips will help you say goodbye to toxic chemicals and pollutants in your home
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It may come as a shock, but many...
Comments / 0