Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
Fox17
GRPD: Two arrests made in recovery of stolen car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are responding to an incident on State Street, in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Street. On Monday afternoon, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle near State Street around 4:30 pm. Police also told FOX 17 that two arrests were...
Fox17
2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.
On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
wbrn.com
Mecosta Co. Sheriff Dept. Blotter: 11/13
At 1:57am, deputies responded to a domestic call at a residence on 5 Mile Road , Deerfield TWP. Female caller reported she was punched in the face by her boyfriend. The male was arrested for domestic assault. At 2:21am, deputies responded to a disorderly complaint at an address on Northland...
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids Police have a man in custody after a multi hour stand-off; K-9 injured
Police say the incident started just before 8:00 p.m. on the city’s northwest side Sunday evening. Officers were attempting to locate a suspect who was wanted for a previous assault when they saw the suspect run into a residence on the 1300 block of Leonard St NW. Police say...
Anti-depressant drugs found in deceased toddler likely enough to kill adult, medical examiner says
KENTWOOD, MI -- The level of anti-depressant drugs found in a toddler who died in June would have been enough possibly to kill an adult, a medical examiner testified. Dr. Stephen Cohle, chief medical examiner for Kent County, testified Monday, Nov. 14 about drugs found in the blood of 17-month-old Kaiden Noah Wood.
Fox17
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Kalamazoo late last week. The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Bryce Salter on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Investigators say they...
Suspect accused of shooting and killing man in Norton Shores bar takes plea deal
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man avoided trial and potential life sentence, if convicted, by accepting prosecutor’s plea offer for charges stemming from a fatal shooting inside a Norton Shores bar. Kyle Decker Robbins faced open murder, among other charges, in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old...
Deputies searching for armed suspect in Muskegon Co.
Deputies in Muskegon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.
wincountry.com
State Police asking for help with search for runaway juvenile
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post is seeking help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Raven McBride of Laketown Township was last seen on Friday, October 21 around 8:30 p.m. when she told her family she was taking the dogs outside. McBride...
Deputies: Thieves asked woman for ride, stole car
A woman had her car stolen from her in Jenison on Sunday, deputies say.
WZZM 13
Police search for two men after asking woman for a ride, stealing her car in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery in Jenison that left a woman without a car for a time, and two suspects at large Sunday afternoon. The incident took place at 2:30 p.m. at 28th Ave. and Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after semi carrying 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV head-on in west Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died after they were hit by a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn Friday in west Michigan. Michigan State Police said the truck was driving west on 14 Mile Road at 14 Mile Court in Kent County's Courtland Township when the driver tried to pass a turning vehicle on the shoulder.
Suspect arrested, K9 injured after hours-long barricade in NW Grand Rapids
The suspect is allegedly involved in a felonious assault that happened on Saturday morning. Police negotiated for over six hours through the night.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
48-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Holland Charter Township (Holland Charter Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred on 96th Avenue near Ransom Street at 8:45 p.m. The officials reported that a man was riding a mini-bike and had pulled out of a private property with no headlights on. He did not yield to a pickup truck that was headed south.
GRPD: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.
WNEM
Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
redlakenationnews.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured
Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
