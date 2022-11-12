Police seek person who hung stuffed animals with noose over Black congressional candidate’s campaign signs

Cape May police are searching for the suspect responsible for hanging stuffed animals with a noose over the campaign signs of Tim Alexander, a Black congressional candidate.

Authorities say on Election Day, three toys were strung up on nooses and tied to a tree by a woman in Rio Grande, New Jersey.

Surveillance footage shows a blonde woman getting in and out of a dark colored Buick with chrome trim and tinted windows at the scene.

"In the dark of night, she chooses to use this historical racist evil tool of intimidation and death to communicate her dismay with my campaign,” said Alexander.

Alexander’s second district Republican opponent, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, spoke out and condemned the suspect’s actions.

“The incident that took place is completely unacceptable behavior. There is no place for hate in our country, especially in South Jersey,” he said.

Cape May police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact them.